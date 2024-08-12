JJ Lin, Rain to perform in S'pore at inaugural Asia Gala on Sep. 18, 2024

Mandopop singer JJ Lin and South Korean artiste Rain have been announced as the headliners for the inaugural Asia Gala on Sep. 18, 2024.

Organised by a Singapore and Shanghai-based music festival company, the Asia Gala aims to "celebrate the best of Asian talent" through a line-up of regional performers.

The event is scheduled to take place at Capella Singapore.

A third headliner will also be announced closer to the date, in addition to an international comedian who will host the event and perform a stand-up routine, according to the media release.

Interested? There's only room for 400, but packages — which include one-night stays at the Capella, as well as meet and greet opportunities — are sold by table, by enquiry only.

Photos courtesy of the Asia Gala