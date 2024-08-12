Back

JJ Lin, Rain to perform in S'pore at inaugural Asia Gala on Sep. 18, 2024

Star power.

Ilyda Chua | August 12, 2024, 05:48 PM

Mandopop singer JJ Lin and South Korean artiste Rain have been announced as the headliners for the inaugural Asia Gala on Sep. 18, 2024.

Organised by a Singapore and Shanghai-based music festival company, the Asia Gala aims to "celebrate the best of Asian talent" through a line-up of regional performers.

The event is scheduled to take place at Capella Singapore.

A third headliner will also be announced closer to the date, in addition to an international comedian who will host the event and perform a stand-up routine, according to the media release.

Interested? There's only room for 400, but packages — which include one-night stays at the Capella, as well as meet and greet opportunities — are sold by table, by enquiry only.

Photos courtesy of the Asia Gala

