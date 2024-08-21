Jennifer Lopez, 54, files for divorce from Ben Affleck, 51, after 2 years of marriage

Jennifer Lopez has filed for divorce from Ben Affleck — marking an end to “Bennifer 2.0”.

This was after the couple has had two engagements and three weddings in a relationship that spanned two decades.

The filing occurred on Tuesday, Aug. 20 (U.S. time) in Los Angeles Superior Court, TMZ reported.

Lopez, 54, listed the date of separation from Affleck, 51, as Apr. 26, 2024, and did not mention any prenuptial agreement, according to TMZ.

The second-time celebrity coupling delighted pop culture fans, but many expressed scepticism.

The couple first met, fell in love and got engaged in the early 2000s, and even starred in movies together, but split and blamed pressure of the public eye as one of the reasons.

The first run was known as "Bennifer".

Reunited in 2022

Their reunion occurred two decades later and they married twice in 2022.

The couple had flown to Las Vegas in July 2022, and were married just after midnight, where Lopez said a Bluetooth speaker played their brief march down the aisle.

She called it the "best night" of the couple’s lives.

They stood in line for their license with four other couples that night.

A month later, they had a much grander wedding at Affleck’s house in Georgia, in front of friends and family.

“Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” Lopez wrote in her newsletter, where she signed off as "Jennifer Lynn Affleck".

“Stick around long enough and maybe you’ll find the best moment of your life in a drive through in Las Vegas at 12,30 in the morning in the tunnel of love drive through with your kids and the one you’ll spend forever with.”

Signs of breakup

At the end of May 2024, she suddenly cancelled her North American tour, saying she was “heartsick and devastated” to be letting fans down but the move was necessary.

“Jennifer is taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends,” organisers said in a statement.

The tour was to be her first in five years.

It was supposed to be in support of her first solo album in a decade, "This Is Me.... Now", and its companion film, a fictionalised look at her long love life, and a documentary.

Affleck married Jennifer Garner, with whom he shares three children, in 2005.

They divorced in 2018.

Lopez had been married three times before.

She was briefly married to Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998 and to Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003.

She and singer Marc Anthony got married in 2004 and were together for decade and share 14-year-old twins.

She started dating former baseball player Alex Rodriguez in 2017, but the couple called off their engagement in 2021.

