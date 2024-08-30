Jeju Air plane aborts landing in Japan due to Typhoon Shanshan, seen pulling up sharply

A Jeju Air plane headed for Fukuoka Airport aborted its landing after struggling with strong winds and rain from Typhoon Shanshan.

In a video shared on X, the aircraft could be seen banking from side to side as it attempted to descend, before climbing back up into the sky.

ABC News reported that it had been struggling with strong winds in its final approach, before aborting its landing.

It eventually landed safely on another runway, according to an aviation X account.

Powerful typhoon

The incident took place on Aug. 29, a few hours after the powerful typhoon made landfall in southwestern Japan.

At least four people have been killed and more than 90 injured, reported the BBC.

After landing in Kyushu, the typhoon swept its way through the island, damaging buildings and uprooting trees.

Three people were killed on Aug. 27 by a landslide ahead of the typhoon's arrival, while a fourth person died on Aug. 29 after the roof of a house collapsed.

Flights have also been disrupted, with multiple flights between Singapore and Osaka cancelled.

On Aug. 29, Taiwan media reported that two flights from Taiwan heading to Japan ended up making a U-turn back to Taoyuan after bumping into turbulence.

Passengers on the second flight — an EVA Air flight — reported that it was "super bumpy", with people vomiting and children screaming.

"Overall, it was just really horrifying," she said.

Top image via Koji Ishimaru