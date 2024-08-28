Back

Japanese panic buying rice as typhoons, holiday season & supply shortages converge

Even the Japanese engage in panic buying, but for rice.

Belmont Lay | August 28, 2024, 02:13 PM

The Japanese are panic buying rice.

This was after a warning of a possible threat of a "megaquake" issued by the Japanese government earlier in August about several typhoons and the annual Obon holiday subsequently sent people scrambling.

Rice shelves in some stores emptied or stocks were rationed.

The warning has since been lifted.

Shortages to be resolved

According to NHK, agriculture minister Tetsushi Sakamoto said: "Please be cool-headed in your purchase activity by buying only the amount of rice you need."

He added that the "shortages will be resolved gradually".

"The rice crop is growing steadily and farmers in some regions could harvest about one week earlier than usual," he said.

Rationing of purchases

AFP reported that a Fresco supermarket branch in Tokyo could only procure half the usual amount of rice this summer and 10kg bags of rice get quickly sold out by midday each day recently.

One food store had a ration sign that allowed one bag of rice to be bought for one family, it was also reported.

Reasons for shortages

There have been other contributing factors to the rice shortages, including lower harvests caused by hot weather and water shortages.

Record numbers of foreign tourists have also increased demand.

Rice is a huge part of Japanese culture and a staple food.

The annual consumption of rice is 7 million tonnes per year.

The nation's stockpile in Jun. 2024 was the lowest since 1999 when comparable data was first collected, but officials believe the inventory is sufficient, AFP reported.

A new harvest will see more of the crop available by end of September, it was assured.

Top photos via Chit Mendiola Nipales

