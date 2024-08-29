Back

Japanese budget airline Peach Aviation to launch flights between S'pore & Osaka in Dec 2024

Another option for flying to Japan.

Matthias Ang | August 29, 2024, 05:20 PM

All Nippon Airways' (ANA) low-cost carrier Peach Aviation will launch a daily flight service between Singapore and Osaka on Dec. 5, 2024.

According to a press release by Changi Airport, Singapore will be Peach Aviation's longest international route and the airline's second medium-haul destination after Bangkok.

Other international destinations served by Peach Aviation are China and South Korea.

The airline, which is a joint venture between ANA, First East Aviation and Innovation Network Corporation of Japan, will also be the only Japanese carrier operating between Singapore and Osaka.

Other airlines operating the route between these two cities are Singapore Airlines and Scoot.

One-way flight prices starting from S$164.20

Peach Aviation said it will use its newest aircraft, the Airbus A321LR on the route.

This aircraft features a 3-3 seat layout (three seats on each side of a central aisle), with a total of 218 seats that have a seat pitch of up to approximately 81cm.

Each seat will have a USB charging port.

Tickets go on sale on Aug. 29, 2024, with fares starting from S$164.20 for a one-way trip.

Fares are offered in three types: Minimum, Standard and Standard Plus.

Both Standard and Standard Plus offer one free checked baggage.

The flight to Osaka from Singapore will depart from Terminal 2 at 2:15am and arrive in Kansai at 9:35am (Japan time) under the flight number MM774.

Meanwhile, the flight to Singapore from Osaka will leave at 6:50pm and arrive in Singapore at 1am (Singapore time) the next day.

Top photo from Peach Aviation

