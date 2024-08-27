Back

Japan scrambles jets after Chinese surveillance plane breaches Japanese airspace

The incursion lasted about two minutes.

Hannah Martens | August 27, 2024, 05:25 PM

Japan's Ministry of Defence reported that a Chinese surveillance plane breached Japanese airspace on Aug. 27, 2024.

Nikkei reported that the y-9 aircraft belonging to the Chinese military flew off the coast of the Danjo Islands.

This is a set of small islands in the East China Sea, southwest of Nagasaki.

The plane flew over the islands to the west of the southern island of Kyushu between 11:29am and 11:31am, said Reuters.

Japan's Air Self-Defense Force scrambled their F-15 and F-2 jets to warn off the Chinese plane.

According to Nikkei, the ministry said that no weapons were used, and it was the first such breach by a Chinese military aircraft.

Protest

Japanese Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs Masataka Okano summoned a senior official at the Chinese embassy in Tokyo to lodge a protest, and strongly demanded that such an incident not be repeated.

The defence ministry has also protested through diplomatic channels to China's Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The Chinese foreign ministry officials have not made a statement yet.

Top photo via Google Maps

