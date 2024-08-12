Back

Jackson Wang's streetwear label Team Wang does pop-up in Bangkok till Aug. 31, 2024

Cool.

Fasiha Nazren | August 12, 2024, 04:26 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Jackson Wang's streetwear brand Team Wang design is having a pop-up in Bangkok, Thailand till Aug. 31, 2024.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TEAM WANG design (@teamwangdesign)

Located within the Emsphere shopping mall, the pop-up will feature the brand's latest collection, "Sparkles - I See the Lights".

According to a press release, the collection is inspired by the vibrant colours of hope and spirit, presenting casual wear in vivid colours.

The collection is done in collaboration with Nigerian designer Mobolaji Dawodu.

@mothership.nova fyi, if y’all going to BKK this weekend 👀 Team Wang Design Pop-Up 📍: Emsphere, 628 Sukhumvit Rd, M Floor, Khlong Tan, Khlong Toei, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110 📅: Till Aug. 31, 2024 ⏰: Daily, 10am to 8pm @Jackson Wang 王嘉爾 잭슨#tiktoksg #jacksonwang #teamwang #got7 #TEAMWANGdesign #ISEETHELIGHTS #club21 #EMSPHERE #sgnews #jacksonwang852g7 ♬ henny - Jackson Wang

"Sparkles - I See the Lights" pop-up

Emsphere, M Floor, 628 Sukhumvit Rd, Khwaeng Khlong Tan, Khet Khlong Toei, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10110, Thailand

When: 10am to 8pm, Now till Aug. 31, 2024

Top image from Team Wang.

foodpanda giving all 53,000 households in Yew Tee unlimited free deliveries for 1 month

Changing perceptions of Yew Tee one delivery at a time.

August 12, 2024, 04:20 PM

Bid for Marine Parade hawker centre stall rental hits S$10,158 per month, new record in S'pore

$$$.

August 12, 2024, 03:14 PM

M'sia police spots drone believed to be smuggling 122g of heroin into Perak jail

There have been seven cases of drone smuggling of drugs into Malaysia prisons in 2024.

August 12, 2024, 02:12 PM

Bukit Panjang resident does Aug. 9 BBQ along HDB corridor, neighbour calls police

The smell of the grill was too strong, apparently.

August 12, 2024, 01:52 PM

Smoke from SIA Boeing 787-10 plane in Japan caused by technical issue with brakes upon landing: SIA

The technical issue has been resolved by SIA’s ground engineering team.

August 12, 2024, 01:26 PM

5 men arrested for allegedly evading over S$870,000 by hiding cigarettes with glass blocks

4,480 cartons and 35,838 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes were found.

August 12, 2024, 12:38 PM

Helicopter crashes into roof of Australia hotel, pilot killed

Scary.

August 12, 2024, 11:34 AM

White smoke seen coming from SIA plane landing at Narita airport: Japan media

No injuries were reported from the incident.

August 12, 2024, 11:13 AM

PAP appoints new faces in Eunos & Paya Lebar, under Aljunied GRC

New appointments made.

August 12, 2024, 10:39 AM

Oil spill clean-up at East Coast Park complete, all beaches have reopened

The public is still advised against swimming and primary contact water activities.

August 11, 2024, 07:26 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.