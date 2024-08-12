Jackson Wang's streetwear label Team Wang does pop-up in Bangkok till Aug. 31, 2024

Jackson Wang's streetwear brand Team Wang design is having a pop-up in Bangkok, Thailand till Aug. 31, 2024.

Located within the Emsphere shopping mall, the pop-up will feature the brand's latest collection, "Sparkles - I See the Lights".

According to a press release, the collection is inspired by the vibrant colours of hope and spirit, presenting casual wear in vivid colours.

The collection is done in collaboration with Nigerian designer Mobolaji Dawodu.

"Sparkles - I See the Lights" pop-up

Emsphere, M Floor, 628 Sukhumvit Rd, Khwaeng Khlong Tan, Khet Khlong Toei, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10110, Thailand

When: 10am to 8pm, Now till Aug. 31, 2024

Top image from Team Wang.