Jack Neo, 64, welcomes 4th grandchild, his 1st granddaughter

Baby princess.

Amber Tay | August 31, 2024, 11:12 AM

Singapore filmmaker Jack Neo, 64, announced the birth of his latest grandchild in an Aug. 29 Facebook post.

This is Neo's fourth grandchild, and first granddaughter.

Elated, Neo posted a series of photos with the caption, "The fourth grandchild has arrived, the long-awaited princess has arrived. Thank you everyone for the well-wishes!"

The long-awaited princess

"I'm so happy," Neo wrote in the caption, as he showed a photo of him with the newborn in his arms.

Photo via Jack Neo Facebook.

"You cry so much but I still think you're adorable," Neo captioned in another photo.

Photo via Jack Neo Facebook.

Other photos showed the bundle of joy's brother, Jude, looking not entirely pleased with the entire situation.

Photo via Jack Neo Facebook.

Photo via Jack Neo Facebook.

Neo wrote, "The whole family burst into laughter after seeing how he looked at his sister."

Neo has four children

Neo has four children—Regent, Ethel, Ritz, and Raffles.

The latest newcomer to the Neo family is the daughter of his eldest, Regent.

Regent and his wife Megan also took to Instagram to share their photos on Aug. 23, where Regent wrote:

"12:30am came the contractions and three hours later, you snugged so comfortably against mummy’s chest. Our little princess couldn’t wait no more. And honestly, neither could we."

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Regent Neo (@regentleboy)

The couple welcomed their first child, Jude, last April.

Top photos via Jack Neo Facebook

