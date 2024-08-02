Back

Israel claims it killed Hamas military leader

Hamas has yet to confirm his death.

Keyla Supharta | August 02, 2024, 12:01 PM

Israel's army on Thursday (Aug. 1) said that Hamas' military chief Mohammed Deif was killed in an Israeli air strike in southern Gaza on Jul. 13.

Hamas has yet to confirm his death, Aljazeera and BBC reported.

The news came just after Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed in Tehran, Iran on Jul. 31, 2024.

"Significant milestone": Israeli Defense Minister

Israel claimed that Deif was one of the key figures responsible for the Oct. 7 terror attack in Israel.

Commenting on Deif's death, Israel's Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said on X (formerly Twitter) that it was a "significant milestone in the process of dismantling Hamas as a military and governing authority in Gaza".

He further added that Israel "will not rest" until all "Hamas terrorists" are "eliminated".

The strike was a targeted attack aimed at Deif in Al-Mawasi, a designated "safe zone" west of the Gaza city of Khan Younis, claiming at least 90 lives and injured 300 others.

At that time, Gaza's Hamas-run health authorities denied that Deif was among the dead.

Deif, 58, was the head of the Izzedine al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas' military wing.

He led the force for more than 20 years.

Singapore "deeply concerned"

A spokesperson from Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Singapore is "deeply concerned" about the recent developments in the Middle East.

This includes the killing of the Hamas political leader in Iran who was involved in negotiations for a ceasefire in Gaza, Ismail Haniyeh, the spokesperson said.

"This puts at risk efforts to secure a ceasefire agreement that would allow for the release of all hostages and facilitate humanitarian assistance to the civilian population.

Singapore calls on all parties to take de-escalatory steps to avoid exacerbating tensions and a wider regional conflagration."

Top image IDF/Times of Israel.

