Body of 7-month-old baby girl found buried at porch of house in Ipoh, M'sia

The body of a seven-month-old infant was found buried at the porch of a house in Ipoh, Malaysia on Aug. 28.

No injuries were found on the infant, which was identified as a baby girl.

What happened

The body was found at around 11am by a 37-year-old Indonesian man who was renovating the house as he planned to rent it out.

He had dug up the parking space outside the house to re-cement the floor when he found a piece of sarong cloth, Sinar Harian reported.

When he pulled it, he found a small body.

The baby's body was sent to the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital (HRPB) Ipoh for an autopsy, said the Royal Malaysia Police (RMP) in a statement released on their Facebook.

The baby was believed to be seven months old.

No closed circuit camera (CCTV) footage was found in the area of ​​the incident.

Further investigations by the police are being made for concealing a birth and causing death.

Pregnant woman previously rented the house

Ipoh District Police Chief, Assistant Commissioner Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said an Indonesian woman previously rented the house for RM400 (S$120) a month and lived there for around three years.

The woman ran away about a month ago.

The owner, who would collect monthly rent from the woman by cash, said the woman was pregnant during her residence.

Top image via Sinar Harian