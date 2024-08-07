Back

Manager of Indonesia's Olympic badminton team in Paris had his car broken into & bag stolen, lost S$78,300

The bag contained approximately 950 million rupiah (S$78,300) of team expenses, credit cards and passports.

Ruth Chai | August 07, 2024, 12:33 PM

The Indonesian team endured losses both on and off court at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Indonesian Badminton Association (PBSI) team manager Armand Darmadji's rental car was broken into at around 5:30pm local time on Aug. 5.

His bag was stolen by thieves, according to a press release.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tim Ad Hoc Olimpiade Paris 2024 PBSI (@tim.adhoc.pbsi)

The bag contained approximately 950 million rupiah (approximately S$78,300) of team expenses, credit cards and passports.

The incident has been reported to the Indonesian Embassy in Paris and to the local police.

On court, shuttler Georgina Mariska Tujung was defeated by South Korea's An Se-young during the Woman's Singles semi-finals and awarded a bronze medal by default after Spain's Carolina Marin withdrew with an injury.

Top photo via badminton.ina/Instagram

