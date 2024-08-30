Back

Indonesia motorcycle ride-hailing riders strike to protest low pay

They also called for more protection against "unfair" ride-hailing practices.

Daniel Seow | August 30, 2024, 05:04 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Over 1,000 motorcycle taxi drivers, known as ojek, went on strike in cities across Indonesia on Aug. 29 (Thursday) to protest against low pay.

They also called on the government to provide drivers more protection against what is seen as "unfair practices" by ride-hailing companies.

Their demands

During the strike, drivers in green jackets gathered outside the communications ministry and near the Jakarta offices of Indonesian technology company GoTo and ride-hailing giant Grab, Reuters reported.

GoTo Group is the parent company of Gojek.

Image from Komunitas Ojol (Ojek Online) Jabodetabek / Facebook.

According to The Jakarta Globe, the drivers' demands include a reduction in the commission cuts, which currently range from 20 percent to 30 percent, and the legalisation of their profession under Indonesian law.

Ojek drivers in Indonesia, as informal sector workers, typically lack formal contracts, job security, and social protections.

The strike

Scenes shared to X showed crowds of protesters holding up coloured smoke flares and shouting.

Other footage showed that entire streets were occupied by protesters.

A driver who gave his name as Wandi told Reuters that he worked for 10 hours every day but made less than 150,000 rupiah (S$12.66) most days.

This put his monthly income below Jakarta's minimum wage of 5 million rupiah (S$422).

"We want platforms to listen to us," said Wandi.

The platforms' response

A Gojek spokesperson said on Aug. 29 that its operations were running as normal, and that it was open to drivers' input, Reuters and The Jakarta Post reported.

Grab public affairs chief in Indonesia Tirza Munusamy said Grab's tariffs were designed to ensure stable demand for its services, while keeping in mind drivers' earnings.

Indonesia's transport ministry said it does not regulate fees and urged platforms to listen to drivers.

Top image from Komunitas Ojol (Ojek Online) Jabodetabek / Facebook

S'porean man, 37, jailed 3 years 10 months for planting cannabis in wife's car, called it a 'perfect crime'

Nefarious.

August 30, 2024, 04:49 PM

S'pore Paralympics archer eliminated, misses shot at quarterfinals

She put up a great fight.

August 30, 2024, 04:42 PM

S'porean voyeur, 30, gets jail filming female friends changing & showering, appeals sentence

The judge said he betrayed his friends just to "satiate his lustful desires".

August 30, 2024, 04:18 PM

S'pore Turf Club to retrench 90 staff in 1st round of layoffs

Job fairs will be organised for those affected.

August 30, 2024, 04:01 PM

Lane-splitting motorcyclist hits jaywalking woman along congested Henderson Road

Both lane-splitting and jaywalking were slammed.

August 30, 2024, 03:39 PM

S'porean man, 31, & M'sian girlfriend, 38, arrested for trafficking drugs in JB, could face death penalty

Police alleged that the man was the mastermind of a Johor drug syndicate.

August 30, 2024, 03:28 PM

Jeju Air plane aborts landing in Japan due to Typhoon Shanshan, seen pulling up sharply

Scary.

August 30, 2024, 01:17 PM

Sterra said China-made water purifier was ‘Korean’, offered false discounts, apologises after CCCS probe

Sterra also falsely claimed that Singapore’s tap water is unsafe for direct consumption.

August 30, 2024, 01:13 PM

Missed ERP payment? Repay within 5-day window with no S$10 admin fee from Oct. 2024.

A new feature of ERP 2.0.

August 30, 2024, 01:00 PM

Ex-Mediacorp actress Tong Bing Yu denies accusations about 'deceiving money' & 'owing wages'

She had been accused on social media by Hong Kong star Anita Chui and another individual.

August 30, 2024, 12:54 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.