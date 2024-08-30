Indonesia motorcycle ride-hailing riders strike to protest low pay

Over 1,000 motorcycle taxi drivers, known as ojek, went on strike in cities across Indonesia on Aug. 29 (Thursday) to protest against low pay.

They also called on the government to provide drivers more protection against what is seen as "unfair practices" by ride-hailing companies.

Their demands

During the strike, drivers in green jackets gathered outside the communications ministry and near the Jakarta offices of Indonesian technology company GoTo and ride-hailing giant Grab, Reuters reported.

GoTo Group is the parent company of Gojek.

According to The Jakarta Globe, the drivers' demands include a reduction in the commission cuts, which currently range from 20 percent to 30 percent, and the legalisation of their profession under Indonesian law.

Ojek drivers in Indonesia, as informal sector workers, typically lack formal contracts, job security, and social protections.

The strike

Scenes shared to X showed crowds of protesters holding up coloured smoke flares and shouting.

Jadi, apa sebenarnya tuntutan ribuan driver ojol dan kurir pesan antar sampai rela libur mengaspal demi bisa menggelar aksi di kawasan Patung Kuda, Jalan Medan Merdeka Barat, Jakarta, Kamis, 29 Agustus 2024, kemarin? pic.twitter.com/SDP8VLah4O — Voidotid (@voidotid) August 30, 2024

Other footage showed that entire streets were occupied by protesters.

A driver who gave his name as Wandi told Reuters that he worked for 10 hours every day but made less than 150,000 rupiah (S$12.66) most days.

This put his monthly income below Jakarta's minimum wage of 5 million rupiah (S$422).

"We want platforms to listen to us," said Wandi.

The platforms' response

A Gojek spokesperson said on Aug. 29 that its operations were running as normal, and that it was open to drivers' input, Reuters and The Jakarta Post reported.

Grab public affairs chief in Indonesia Tirza Munusamy said Grab's tariffs were designed to ensure stable demand for its services, while keeping in mind drivers' earnings.

Indonesia's transport ministry said it does not regulate fees and urged platforms to listen to drivers.

Top image from Komunitas Ojol (Ojek Online) Jabodetabek / Facebook