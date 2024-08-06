Indonesia man, 45, allegedly beats neighbour, 60, to death for always asking him why he wasn't married

A 45-year-old man in Indonesia has been arrested on suspicion of beating his 60-year-old neighbour to death on Jul. 29 after he was continuously asked about not being married at his age.

According to Indonesian media outlet Detik Jogja, Parlindungan Siregar allegedly assaulted Asgim Irianto, a pensioner, with a piece of wood outside his home.

The incident occurred in the South Tapanuli regency of North Sumatra.

Beat him with a piece of wood

Regional Assistant Police Commissioner Maria Marpaung said on Jul. 31 that he had just returned home and parked his motorcycle when he was suddenly approached by Parlindungan, reported Detik Jogja.

Based on a statement by Asgim's wife, Parlindungan had allegedly struck Asgim with a piece of round wood.

Asgim then ran to the street but Parlindungan caught up with him and hit him on the head.

He continued beating Asgim up as the latter fell to the ground.

Residents who had witnessed the scene rushed forward to help and broke up the fight.

Was always jokingly asked about marriage

Asgim was pronounced dead at the hospital. Police arrested Parlindungan shortly.

According to Maria, he said he was determined to beat Asgim to death as he felt hurt by the latter's questions about marriage.

Asgim had reportedly often teased Parlindungan by asking him why he is still not married until now, while laughing about it.

The two men were next-door neighbours and had also gotten into a tiff previously involving their chickens which had entered each other's coops.

Top photo via South Tapanuli Regency Police