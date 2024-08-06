Back

Indonesia man, 45, allegedly beats neighbour, 60, to death for always asking him why he wasn't married

He was hurt by the latter's jokes.

Seri Mazliana | August 06, 2024, 10:20 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A 45-year-old man in Indonesia has been arrested on suspicion of beating his 60-year-old neighbour to death on Jul. 29 after he was continuously asked about not being married at his age.

According to Indonesian media outlet Detik Jogja, Parlindungan Siregar allegedly assaulted Asgim Irianto, a pensioner, with a piece of wood outside his home.

The incident occurred in the South Tapanuli regency of North Sumatra.

Beat him with a piece of wood

Regional Assistant Police Commissioner Maria Marpaung said on Jul. 31 that he had just returned home and parked his motorcycle when he was suddenly approached by Parlindungan, reported Detik Jogja.

Based on a statement by Asgim's wife, Parlindungan had allegedly struck Asgim with a piece of round wood.

Asgim then ran to the street but Parlindungan caught up with him and hit him on the head.

He continued beating Asgim up as the latter fell to the ground.

Residents who had witnessed the scene rushed forward to help and broke up the fight.

Was always jokingly asked about marriage

Asgim was pronounced dead at the hospital. Police arrested Parlindungan shortly.

According to Maria, he said he was determined to beat Asgim to death as he felt hurt by the latter's questions about marriage.

Asgim had reportedly often teased Parlindungan by asking him why he is still not married until now, while laughing about it.

The two men were next-door neighbours and had also gotten into a tiff previously involving their chickens which had entered each other's coops.

Top photo via South Tapanuli Regency Police

Kopi Xpress at Chinatown MRT station suspended 2 weeks for infestation

It is suspended from Aug. 6 to 19, 2024.

August 07, 2024, 03:36 AM

Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, Governor of Minnesota, as vice presidential running mate: CNN cites 'multiple sources'

The VP of the US has selected the man who could become the next VP of the US.

August 06, 2024, 08:52 PM

'Harry Potter' star Emma Watson in S'pore for law & technology conference on Sep. 12

She will be a guest speaker along with her father, Chris Watson.

August 06, 2024, 07:17 PM

S'pore couple announces baby’s gender with wrestling match, it's a boy

A hard-hitting match with a happy outcome.

August 06, 2024, 06:35 PM

Loh Kean Yew, Gan Ching Hwee & other athletes return to S'pore from 2024 Paris Olympics

Welcome home.

August 06, 2024, 06:28 PM

S'porean motorcyclist accused of hitting M'sia bike near Causeway, gets cornered by 'witness'

Harrowing.

August 06, 2024, 06:03 PM

National Day display at Pandan Gardens vandalised from 'SG 59 PGRN' to 'SG 59 PORN'

A police report has been made.

August 06, 2024, 05:41 PM

We treat them like any other traveller: Shanmugam on deporting offenders without consulting foreign authorities

He was answering questions related to the S$3 billion money laundering case.

August 06, 2024, 05:13 PM

X-ray machine at Changi Airport T1 catches fire, flight to Bali delayed 2 hours

The 7:10am flight departed at about 9am.

August 06, 2024, 04:44 PM

Law amendments proposed to criminalise violation of Family Visit Limit at S'pore casinos

Penalties may also be increased for minors faking their ages to get in.

August 06, 2024, 04:39 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.