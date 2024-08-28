Indian celebrity chef Varun Inamdar opens restaurant at Orchard

Indian celebrity chef Varun Inamdar has opened a new restaurant in Singapore beside Shaw House.

Cooked for global leaders

Located within Orchard, 27 Degrees West is Varun's first restaurant outside of India.

For the uninitiated, the chef with a million followers on Instagram has penned five cookbooks, hosted cooking shows, and cooked for global leaders and celebrities like Barack Obama, Narendra Modi, Nicolas Sarkozy, Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan.

Reinterpreted Indian food

The restaurant serves Northern and Southern Indian cuisine, reinterpreted with a modern lens.

Food on the menu is inspired by Varun's travels in and around India, and is served in small plates made for intimate sharing.

Lucky diners may catch a glimpse of the chef at the restaurant because he'll be in town till Sep. 23, 2024.

We tried some of the chef's signatures, which will only be available to the public from Sep. 14, 2024:

Togarashi Tossed Bhindi Jaipuri

Crisp fried okra sprinkled with Japanese shichi mi togarashi, served with 72-hour fermented ketchup of beetroot chutney.

This crunchy appetiser is highly addictive and has a slight kick to it.

Crabmeat Thecha Thermidor

This Singapore-exclusive item is an ode to Singapore's love for crabs.

According to the chef, crabs are commonly found along India's coastline and this dish is a remake of the French's lobster thermidor. It's made with thecha, a chilli garlic condiment used in Indian cooking.

Served with crackers, this creamy dish had generous amounts of crabmeat and flavours.

The Varun Inamdar Butter Chicken

If you've watched Varun's culinary show, you've probably seen this recipe.

The chicken pieces were chunky and the gravy was creamy and flavourful.

Be sure to share this dish as it's quite rich.

Assorted Naan

An assortment of plain, butter, garlic and black pepper.

Chocolate Mess

The chef shared that he made this dessert for the Obamas "many moons" ago, and it's now served at 27 Degrees West.

The cranberry and raspberry mix pairs well with the smooth dark chocolate ganache.

Coconut Kulfi

The spice-infused dessert is served with grilled pineapple with pomegranate molasses.

27 Degrees West

362 Orchard Road, Singapore 238887

Opening hours: Sundays to Thursdays, 11:30am to 11pm; Fridays and Saturdays, 11:30am to 12am

This was a media preview at 27 Degrees West.

Top image by Livia Soh.