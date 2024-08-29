Back

LED light festival illumi making debut in S'pore from Sep. 13, 2024 at Bayfront

Very colourful.

Charlize Kon | August 29, 2024, 03:46 PM

Events

The world’s largest nocturnal light event would be happening in Singapore for the first time from Sep. 13, 2024 at the Marina Bay area.

Set at Bayfront Event Ground, illumi will feature large-scale structures and light installations, utilising 20 million LED lights to transform the Singapore skyline.

illumi Cover Image. Photo courtesy of illumi by Cavalia.

Since its debut in Montreal in 2019, illumi has been recognised for its artistic creativity and immersive displays, attracting millions of visitors.

The press release said the event adopts energy-efficient lighting technologies and prioritises the use of recycled materials in its installations.

Efforts are also focused on optimising energy consumption and reducing waste throughout the event.

What to look out for

There would be nine different themed worlds at the festival:

  • The Enchanted Maples

Inspired by rural Canada, walk under illuminating red and orange maple trees.

Enchanted Maples Photo courtesy of illumi by Cavalia.

  • Walls of Lights

Features curtains of snowflakes and stars crystals draped to the ground.

Wall of Lights Photo courtesy of illumi by Cavalia.

  • Puppies and Kitties

Find all types of giant cats and dogs breeds here.

Puppies and Kitties Photo courtesy of illumi by Cavalia.

Photo courtesy of illumi by Cavalia.

Photo courtesy of illumi by Cavalia.

Photo courtesy of illumi by Cavalia.

  • The Magical Forest

There would be 100 over multi-coloured trees filled with wild animal installations of different shapes and sizes.

The Magical Forest Photo courtesy of illumi by Cavalia.

Photo courtesy of illumi by Cavalia.

  • The Tunnel of Colours

The kaleidoscopic tunnel is illuminated with LED lights.

Tunnel of Colours Photo courtesy of illumi by Cavalia.

  • The Infinite Poles

Recreation of the icy world with penguin and igloo light installations.

The Infinite Poles Photo courtesy of illumi by Cavalia.

Photo courtesy of illumi by Cavalia.

Photo courtesy of illumi by Cavalia.

  • The Dune Palace

Inspired by the Sahara desert, the installation features a palace with a thousand lights.

Dune Palace Photo courtesy of illumi by Cavalia.

  • The Jurassic Kingdom

A sanctuary filled with dozens of prehistoric creatures.

Jurassic Kingdom Photo courtesy of illumi by Cavalia.

Photo courtesy of illumi by Cavalia.

Photo courtesy of illumi by Cavalia.

Photo courtesy of illumi by Cavalia.

Photo courtesy of illumi by Cavalia.

  • The illumi Tree of Light

Standing at 47m tall, the Tree of Light is equivalent to five Merlions stacked on top of one another.

illumi Tree Photo courtesy of illumi by Cavalia.

Event details

Date: From Sep. 13,  2024 to an unspecified date.

Venue: Bayfront Event Ground

Time-slots: 7:15pm, 7:30pm, 7:45pm, 8pm, 8:15pm, 8:30pm, 8:45pm, 9pm, 9:15pm, 9:30pm

Ticket prices

Tickets are now available on TremTix and Pelago.

Adult: S$25++

Child (2-12 years old): S$15++

VIP: S$50++

The VIP ticket includes single admission, lanyard and gift, one complimentary carousel ride, one complimentary non-alcohol

drink and ticket insurance.

DBS Bank, the official bank partner for illumi, is offering an exclusive early bird discount of 20 per cent to DBS/ POSB credit and debit cardholders until Aug. 31, 2024.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Top photos via illumi.

