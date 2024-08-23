Illegal online gambling activities busted in S'pore: 11 men & 5 women, aged 30-67, being investigated

The Singapore police are investigating 11 men and five women, aged between 30 and 67, for their suspected involvement in illegal online gambling activities.

During a joint operation from Aug. 21 to 22, 2024, simultaneous raids were conducted in the vicinity of Serangoon North Avenue 4, and several other locations across Singapore, resulting in the arrests.

Officers from the Criminal Investigation Department, Ang Mo Kio Police Division, and Police Intelligence Department were involved.

Footage shared by the police showed a battering ram being used to break down the door of a unit at an undisclosed location.

Amongst the 16 persons, five persons allegedly gambled at these unlawful gambling places.

The remaining 11 persons were part of a syndicate who allegedly financed, organised or assisted in the organisation of these unlawful gambling places, offering online gambling games.

During the operation, cash amounting to more than S$48,000, computers, and other gambling paraphernalia were seized as case exhibits.

Four men, aged between 30 and 63, and one woman, aged 61, will be charged on Aug. 23 with offences under the Gambling Control Act 2022.

Investigation against all other persons are ongoing.

Penalties

Any person who provides financing for any step taken in the process of conducting an unlawful gambling place could be fined up to S$500,000 and jailed for up to seven years.

Anyone who organises, manages or assists in the organisation or management of any unlawful gambling place could be fined up to S$200,000 and also jailed for up to five years.

A person who is an occupier of a place and allows it to be used as an unlawful gambling place could be fined up to S$500,000 and jailed for up to seven years.

A person who gambles with an unlawful gambling service provider could be fined up to S$10,000, jailed for up to six months, or both.

Top photo via Singapore Police Force