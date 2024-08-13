Motorcyclists can use QR code clearance at Woodlands & Tuas checkpoints from Aug. 15, 2024

Motorcyclists and pillion riders arriving in and departing Singapore via Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints can use QR codes in lieu of passports from Aug. 15, 2024.

This is part of the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA)’s initiative to provide travellers with a passport-less immigration clearance experience.

One QR code for multiple travellers

QR code clearance at the land checkpoints allows multiple travellers’ details to be bundled into a single QR code.

The motorcyclist and pillion rider can present one group QR code for immigration clearance instead of scanning two passports.

Faster clearance is also facilitated by the enhancement of the Biometric Identification of Motorbikers (BIKES) System, where light strips have been installed to provide motorcyclists with a visual cue indicating successful fingerprint capture.

The BIKES system enhancements coupled with the QR code clearance will reduce the time taken for immigration clearance by about 30 per cent, ICA said.

The convenience of scanning a QR code also reduces the chances of passports getting wet on rainy days, ICA added.

The QR code module can be found in the MyICA mobile application, which can be downloaded for free.

Still bring along passports

QR codes that do not tally with the details of the motorcyclist or pillion rider, or contain details of more than two passports in a group QR code, will be rejected.

Travellers must continue to carry their passport as ICA may still require them for verification and they will still be needed for immigration clearance overseas.

Travellers must update their QR codes if they have changed their passport.

First-time foreign visitors and foreigners re-entering Singapore using a different passport from the previous trip will need to present their passport for immigration clearance before using the QR code for subsequent trips.

The QR code clearance initiative will be extended to cargo vehicle drivers and accompanying assistants on Aug. 30, 2024, and to bus passengers by December 2024.

Top photos via Immigration and Checkpoints Authority