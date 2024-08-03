Mediacorp holds auditions for music game show 'I Can See Your Voice'

Fans of Korean variety shows would be familiar with "I Can See Your Voice" hosted by Super Junior's Leeteuk, "Running Man" member Kim Jongkook and comedian Yoo Seyoon.

Auditions in Singapore

Soon, this concept will air on Singapore televisions.

Mediacorp is holding local auditions for the show's mystery singers.

Participants aged 18 and above can either be "skilful singers with amazing stage presence" or "off-key but charismatic and highly expressive".

One can submit a minute-long video clip featuring a brief self-introduction and performance of their favourite song without a backing track to mediacorp.sg/icanseeyourvoice by Aug. 31.

The show is slated to make its premiere in January 2025.

Format available in over 30 countries

"I Can See Your Voice" is a concept by Korea-based entertainment company CJ ENM and is available in more than 30 countries including the U.S.

Virginia Lim, Chief Content Officer, Mediacorp said that Mediacorp is "thrilled to present the first local adaptation of the highly successful" show.

For the uninitiated, a mixed group of both good and bad singers will put on a show to either prove they can sing or to conceal the fact that they cannot carry a tune.

Throughout the episode, celebrity contestants will have to systematically eliminate bad singers with the aim of retaining a good singer as the last standing person.

Top image from Mediacorp and screenshot from Mnet TV.