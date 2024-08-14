Thai film 'How To Make Millions Before Grandma Dies' airing on Netflix from Sep. 12, 2024

Thai film "How To Make Millions Before Grandma Dies" is set to hit Netflix soon.

The tearjerker will stream on Netflix across Southeast Asia starting Sep. 12, 2024.

It will be available in more countries later this year.

Here's the film synopsis:

"Driven by the desire for a multimillion-dollar inheritance, M (Putthipong “Billkin” Assaratanakul) puts aside his dreams as a hopeful game caster to care for his terminally ill grandmother (Usha Seamkhum). But winning Grandma’s favour is no easy feat, as she proves to be demanding and exceedingly difficult to please. To make things more complicated, M is not the only one vying for the fortune. He finds himself in a competition, going to great lengths to become the apple of Grandma’s eye before time runs out."

The film is directed by Pat Boonnithipat, who also directed popular Thai television series "Bad Genius".

In June 2024, "How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies" became the highest-grossing Thai movie in Singapore, beating other popular Thai films like "Shutter" and "The Coffin".

