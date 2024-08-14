Back

Thai film 'How To Make Millions Before Grandma Dies' airing on Netflix from Sep. 12, 2024

Ugly cry at home.

Fasiha Nazren | August 14, 2024, 01:50 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Thai film "How To Make Millions Before Grandma Dies" is set to hit Netflix soon.

The tearjerker will stream on Netflix across Southeast Asia starting Sep. 12, 2024.

It will be available in more countries later this year.

Here's the film synopsis:

"Driven by the desire for a multimillion-dollar inheritance, M (Putthipong “Billkin” Assaratanakul) puts aside his dreams as a hopeful game caster to care for his terminally ill grandmother (Usha Seamkhum).

But winning Grandma’s favour is no easy feat, as she proves to be demanding and exceedingly difficult to please. To make things more complicated, M is not the only one vying for the fortune.

He finds himself in a competition, going to great lengths to become the apple of Grandma’s eye before time runs out."

The film is directed by Pat Boonnithipat, who also directed popular Thai television series "Bad Genius".

@mothership.nova find someone who looks at you like how director Pat looks at Amah 🥹 #tiktoksg #singapore #หลานม่า #LAHNMAH #บิวกิ้น #บิวกิ้นพีพี #บกพพปฟก #บิวกิ้นพีพีเป็นแฟนกัน #บกพพ #bkpp #billkin #bbillkin #พีพีกฤษฏ์ #พีพี #ppkritt #พีพีบิวกิ้น #howtomakemillionsbeforegrandmadies ♬ สวยงามเสมอ (Ost. หลานม่า) Hook - Billkin

In June 2024, "How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies" became the highest-grossing Thai movie in Singapore, beating other popular Thai films like "Shutter" and "The Coffin".

Top image from Netflix and IMDB.

Wild elephant flips over parked car in Thailand national park 'for fun'

Elephant? More like elefun.

August 14, 2024, 01:46 PM

S'pore merchants can use new Nets app on smart devices for contactless payments

For Android devices only at the moment.

August 14, 2024, 01:10 PM

Passenger dangles out of moving Thailand train to shoot a video, hits head on pole & falls out

The passenger survived, and was taken to hospital, where she was later discharged.

August 14, 2024, 12:54 PM

Sembcorp temporarily shuts down Myanmar power plant amid rising conflict

Temporary suspension.

August 14, 2024, 12:32 PM

Crowds gather to support S'porean Olympians in celebratory bus parade despite overcast skies

Good vibes.

August 14, 2024, 11:26 AM

Live updates of celebratory parade for Paris 2024 Olympians

Follow us live for the latest updates.

August 14, 2024, 11:11 AM

National Wages Council to convene & develop guidelines, members of public invited to give feedback

Guidelines to be released in November this year.

August 14, 2024, 11:09 AM

Japan PM Kishida will not seek re-election as party leader, will step down in Sep. 2024

Kishida's decision to leave will trigger a succession contest within the party.

August 14, 2024, 11:00 AM

S'poreans owe M'sia S$1 million in outstanding traffic fines, largest foreign offender group

Those who do not pay may risk being blacklisted.

August 14, 2024, 10:49 AM

TP & LTA catch errant cyclists for breaching cycling group size rule, 32 fines issued

Up to 10 cyclists can ride 2 abreast on roads with more than 1 lane.

August 14, 2024, 09:38 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.