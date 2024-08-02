Back

S'pore woman, 34, to be charged after victims lost over S$1.3 million in online hotel booking scams

Police reports were made over a one-year period.

Belmont Lay | August 02, 2024, 12:00 PM

A 34-year-old woman will be charged on Aug. 2 for her suspected involvement in a series of e-commerce scams involving hotel room package bookings.

The police said on Aug. 1 that it received several reports from victims from mid-December 2021 to December 2022.

The victims were purportedly cheated by a seller offering discounted hotel room booking packages, for numerous popular hotels in Singapore, via a social media platform.

After payments were made by the victims through bank transfers and PayNow, they allegedly failed to receive the bookings.

Police officers from the Anti-Scam Command subsequently identified the woman and arrested her for the offence of cheating.

Investigations revealed she is suspected to be involved in more than 900 non-fulfilment of hotel room package bookings.

Victims suffered financial losses amounting to more than S$1.3 million.

The offence of cheating carries a punishment of an imprisonment term that may extend to 10 years and a fine.

Top photo via Unsplash

