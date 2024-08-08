2 men & 1 woman, aged 44-61, injured in van & taxi collision in Choa Chu Kang

Two men and one woman, aged between 44 and 61, were sent to the hospital following a collision involving a van and a taxi at Choa Chu Kang on Aug. 8.

In response to Mothership queries, police said that they were alerted to the scene at the junction of Choa Chu Kang Avenue 1 and Teck Whye Avenue at around 11:40am.

Front parts of van and taxi damaged

A Facebook post shared on Aug. 8 showed a clip of the aftermath of the crash.

A stationary silver van near a traffic light with its bonnet and bumper dented and partially dislodged.

A blue taxi at the traffic junction behind the van could be seen heavily damaged.

Its bonnet was dented and had come off halfway, while its grill and bumper had completely dislodged.

Debris could be seen scattered on the ground between the van and the taxi.

Drivers and taxi passenger sent to hospital

Police said that a 44-year-old male van driver, a 61-year-old male taxi driver and his 46-year-old female passenger were sent to the hospital in a conscious state.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force told Mothership that two people were taken to the National University Hospital and another to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

Investigations are ongoing.

