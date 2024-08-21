Hit-&-run: Driver leaves scene at CTE after car hits another car causing it to skid across road

A 41-year-old male passenger was injured following an alleged hit-and-run accident involving two cars along the Central Expressway (CTE) towards Seletar Expressway (SLE), after the Jalan Bahagia exit on Aug. 18 at about 8:05am.

What happened

A video put up on the Singapore roads accident Facebook page showed the dashcam footage the incident.

A dark-coloured car was seen going from the right-most lane to the left-most lane without signalling.

A white car was then seen skidding from the left-most lane to the right-most lane and hitting the centre divider.

A motorcycle and another car managed to slow down in time.

A hearse also drove past the scene.

Male passenger conveyed conscious to hospital

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed with Mothership that they were alerted to the incident.

SCDF sent the conscious male passenger to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Shin Min Daily News reported that it was understood that the driver of the dark-coloured car left the scene.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top image via Singapore roads accident Facebook.