Back

Hit-&-run: Driver leaves scene at CTE after car hits another car causing it to skid across road

A motorcycle and another car managed to slow down in time.

Amber Tay | August 21, 2024, 10:41 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A 41-year-old male passenger was injured following an alleged hit-and-run accident involving two cars along the Central Expressway (CTE) towards Seletar Expressway (SLE), after the Jalan Bahagia exit on Aug. 18 at about 8:05am.

What happened

A video put up on the Singapore roads accident Facebook page showed the dashcam footage the incident.

A dark-coloured car was seen going from the right-most lane to the left-most lane without signalling.

A white car was then seen skidding from the left-most lane to the right-most lane and hitting the centre divider.

Gif via Singapore roads accident Facebook.

A motorcycle and another car managed to slow down in time.

A hearse also drove past the scene.

Male passenger conveyed conscious to hospital

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed with Mothership that they were alerted to the incident.

SCDF sent the conscious male passenger to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Shin Min Daily News reported that it was understood that the driver of the dark-coloured car left the scene.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top image via Singapore roads accident Facebook.

Jennifer Lopez, 54, files for divorce from Ben Affleck, 51, after 2 years of marriage

End of Bennifer 2.0.

August 21, 2024, 10:17 AM

Huge pasar malam near Tampines MRT station open till Sep. 15, 2024

There's also a rodeo bull!!!!

August 21, 2024, 10:01 AM

Tourists claim bus driver left them stranded along road in Little India after they refused to buy souvenirs

A video of the incident shows the driver unloading the group's luggage from the bus.

August 21, 2024, 09:52 AM

Al Jasra in Kembangan suspended 2 weeks for not keeping premises free of infestation

It is closed from Aug. 20 to Sep. 2, 2024.

August 21, 2024, 09:48 AM

Anwar disappointed in public backlash over Palestinians being brought to M'sia for treatment

Anwar expressed sadness.

August 21, 2024, 09:29 AM

S'porean woman, 22, admits to showing colleague's nude photos to other co-workers

She reportedly obtained a video containing the photos from the victim's ex-boyfriend, who kept them without the victim's consent.

August 21, 2024, 02:47 AM

Relatable, hopeful, 'jarring': Former NMPs on PM Wong's 'major reset' message in maiden National Day Rally speech

Lots of feelings for a milestone speech.

August 20, 2024, 09:15 PM

M'sia motorcyclist draws hammer from jacket & tosses it at car behind, narrowly missing

Unworthy.

August 20, 2024, 09:14 PM

StarHub broadband customers experiencing disruptions across S'pore on Aug. 20 evening

Uh oh.

August 20, 2024, 09:14 PM

S'porean man, 55, jailed after forcing his daughter, then 10, to stroke his genitals & watch porn

When the man was arrested, the police also found 140 obscene films in his handphone.

August 20, 2024, 08:48 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.