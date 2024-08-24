Mercedes leaves quietly after hitting parked car in Upper Thomson, driver returns to remove notes about accident

A man in Singapore parked his car and went for dinner, but returned to find it damaged in an alleged hit-and-run incident.

He found that his car camera had captured footage of a Mercedes-Benz SUV colliding with his car in a failed parking attempt.

It also captured footage of a man removing handwritten notes that eyewitnesses had placed on his car to inform him of the incident.

The incident occurred outside the Bojio pub along Upper Thomson Road at 7:34pm on Aug. 22.

Hit camcar while parking, notes to the owner torn off

In the video, a dark-coloured Mercedes-Benz SUV could be seen slowly reversing and trying to park.

The car moved forward and backward multiple times, trying to manoeuvre its way into a parking spot, before abruptly driving away.

This scene was also captured on the pub's CCTV footage, which was seen by Mothership. The footage showed the stationary car's bumper falling off after the impact.

A man subsequently appeared and walked to the front of the damaged car at around 7:48pm, and took away a piece of paper that had been placed on the windscreen.

The owner of the damaged car, who only wanted to be known as Tan, told Mothership that he had parked his car outside the Bojio pub at around 7pm.

He then went to have dinner at a nearby restaurant.

When Tan returned to his car at 9pm, he found several notes on his car informing him of the alleged hit-and-run.

He later approached Bojio's owner for assistance.

"They were super helpful. Almost all their staff came out to tell me what happened and what they saw," Tan said.

According to him, there were many other witnesses who saw the incident.

Pub customers had written notes to alert owner

A representative of Bojio told Mothership that it had invited customers for a buffet on Aug. 22 in celebration of its fifth anniversary.

Some of its customers witnessed the incident, and one of them took down the Mercedes' car plate number.

The customer then left a note on the damaged car's windscreen to alert Tan of the alleged hit-and-run.

This note was later removed by the man captured in the camcar footage.

A second note was then placed on the camcar, and witnesses also went to neighbouring restaurants to look for Tan.

Bojio told Mothership that the man who removed the note was the driver of the Mercedes — he'd parked his vehicle further down the road, and was seen pacing back and forth for a while, before he returned to remove the notes on the damaged car.

Bumper damaged, police investigations ongoing

The front bumper of the car was dislodged and the headlight housing loosened due to the incident.

Tan told Mothership that he has reported the incident to the police and started the process of making an insurance claim.

He estimates that repair costs will be around S$400 to S$1,000.

In response to Mothership's queries, the police confirmed that a report was lodged, and said investigations are ongoing.

Top photos by Tan