Helicopter crashes into roof of Australia hotel, pilot killed

Ilyda Chua | August 12, 2024, 11:34 AM

A helicopter crashed into the roof of a hotel in Cairns, Australia, in the early hours of Aug. 12, killing its pilot and sole occupant.

Up to 400 guests were also evacuated, while two were taken to hospital, reported Australian media ABC News.

The reportedly "unauthorised" flight crashed into the hotel — DoubleTree by Hilton — setting the top of the building ablaze.

Its propeller blades also came off during the fatal flight, landing on the esplanade and in the hotel pool.

Video from David Veronica Knight/Facebook

"Terrifying"

Queenstown Premier Steven Miles said it was a "terrifying event", but that the police has advised that they have no reason to believe that there is an ongoing threat to community safety.

Aaron Finn, CEO of charter company Nautilus Aviation, told The Australian that while the helicopter did belong to the company, the flight was unplanned and unauthorised.

The helicopter had been taken from Cairns Airport in the early hours of the day, and the identity of the pilot was still unknown, he added.

The Cairns Esplanade, an area of the city about 2.5km long with several public entertainment attractions, is a no-fly zone.

Separately, the Queensland police said in a statement that investigations are ongoing.

"The pilot and single occupant of the aircraft was located and declared deceased at the scene, and forensic investigations are underway to formally identify them," the statement said.

It added that no injuries were sustained by people on the ground.

However, an elderly couple in their 70s and 80s were taken to hospital following the crash.

They had been staying in the room just below where the helicopter struck the building, The Australian reported.

Photo from David Veronica Knight/Facebook

Top image from David Veronica Knight/Facebook

