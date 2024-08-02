Continuous heavy traffic expected at Woodlands & Tuas checkpoints over National Day long weekend

Heavy traffic is expected at both Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints over the National Day long weekend and the lead-up to it, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said.

From Aug. 8 to 13, travellers are reminded to factor in additional waiting time, cooperate with ICA officers, observe traffic and maintain lane discipline.

Holiday period traffic

From May 23 to Jun. 25, 2024, a daily average of almost 480,000 travellers crossed Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints.

Jun. 14 saw a record number of travellers of over 530,000 travelling to and from Malaysia.

During such peak periods, travellers departing by car had to wait up to three hours before they were cleared through immigration, due to traffic tailback from Malaysia, ICA said.

Gentle reminders

Those travelling by car are encouraged to use QR codes in lieu of passports for faster and more convenient immigration clearance.

Drivers of foreign vehicles should also ensure that their Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) is valid before travel.

Those who do not have a valid Autopass card, the VEP approval email from LTA or valid insurance will be turned back.

They are also advised to settle any outstanding fines with the respective government agencies.

Those with outstanding fines may be denied entry into Singapore.

