Diabetes doesn’t slow down S’porean woman, 69, who finds support from her family doctor and community

As we age, chronic conditions become more common, but managing them does not have to be shouldered alone.

Take Mary Tan for example, a sprightly 69-year-old Singaporean living with diabetes.

Although the prospect of managing lifelong medications and bills for diabetes and other potential chronic conditions initially brought her much stress, it also sparked her determination to turn her life around.

"It will not happen to me"

Tan’s health journey was not always smooth. Initially, she didn’t think regular health check-ups were necessary, as she believed she was unlikely to develop any health conditions.

During her second pregnancy at age 36, a glucose screening test revealed very high blood sugar levels, leading to a diagnosis of gestational diabetes.

“I didn’t really check with the doctors, I didn’t probe further,” she recalled.

Tan later regretted not taking measures that could have prevented her condition from escalating.

She was later diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes, but that wasn’t the end of her challenges.

Tan got divorced from her husband at 56 and slipped into depression, which lasted for six years.

“Because of the food cravings during depression, I put on so much weight and found out I also had high blood pressure and high cholesterol that caused me a lot of disturbances,” she said, finding out about her chronic health conditions during her usual follow-up screenings.

Having battled diabetes for 15 years, Tan knows firsthand the serious consequences of neglecting one’s health. When she discovered her elevated blood pressure and high cholesterol levels, she realised she needed to take action. Without proactive measures, her health could deteriorate further, leading to higher medical costs and a decreased quality of life.

Determined to turn her life around

Early detection of high blood and high cholesterol gave Tan more time to make necessary lifestyle changes this time round. She adjusted her meal plan, exercised regularly, and cut back on late-night snacks.

It was a tremendous success. At her next health check, her good cholesterol levels had increased, and her blood pressure had decreased.

It was a relief for Tan, as she would not need long-term medications for conditions other than diabetes.

Managing health with Healthier SG subsidies

However, the cost of medication and quarterly doctor visits weighs heavily on Tan, especially after her divorce when she lost access to her husband’s employment medical benefits.

Encouraged by her family doctor, who is part of a Healthier SG-registered clinic, Tan enrolled in Healthier SG. This provided her with ongoing support from her doctor to manage her health, along with enhanced subsidies for medications, and access to fully use her MediSave to cover diabetes treatment costs.

Under the Healthier SG Chronic Tier subsidy framework, as a Merdeka Generation (MG) cardholder, Tan is eligible for up to 81.25% subsidies, for selected medications used for the management of diabetes.

Tan is also eligible for subsidised screenings such as breast cancer and cervical cancer screenings under Healthier SG,

These benefits provide Tan with the support she needs to effectively manage her health conditions.

Convenience and peace of mind

Instead of having to go to the hospital every time she needs a check-up or treatment, with the Healthier SG initiative, she can just visit her family doctor who is “right below” her house.

“So convenient!” she said. “If anything, I just go downstairs.”

Now, in addition to seeing her doctor about her diabetes treatment, she can also get check-ups for other issues, such as an eye screening test which is part of her diabetes treatment, at the same doctor as well, therefore reducing the number of trips she has to make.

As Tan is still working, she values the quick and flexible scheduling provided by the clinic, allowing her to secure same-day appointments.

Even though Tan is living alone, knowing that the team of doctors is close by should she need them is a source of comfort.

Tan has a close relationship with her family doctor, who monitors her condition, checks in on her during visits, and reminds her to watch her diet, especially during festive seasons.

Having a good support network

Having gone through a painful divorce and health issues, Tan emphasised the importance to keep a positive mindset, maintain a healthy lifestyle, and have a strong support system to rely on.

She believes that preventive care, including regular check-ups, plays a critical role in mitigating the impact of stress and health issues.

Since enrolling in Healthier SG, Tan has worked with her family doctor on a Health Plan and is able to monitor her goals via the HealthHub app. She continues to be active, to make sure she is on track to achieve those goals.

And you can see Tan’s friends on her TikTok videos, regularly going out for walks and having meals together.

Mary Tan, making the most of life

Tan, who works for a building company and loves making TikTok videos, defines the saying “you’re only as old as you feel.”

She exercises daily, ensuring she gets a minimum of 6,000 steps, or cycles on a bicycle machine, or does pulley weight training.

Tan also encourages others to get active and participate in programmes offered by community partners.

Find out about the benefits of Healthier SG, subsidies on screenings and vaccinations, and subsidies for chronic conditions and more at this link.

If you can get support from your family doctor to manage and prevent health issues, along with enhanced subsidies for screenings and medications, why not get started?

This is a sponsored article brought to you by the Ministry of Health.

Top image courtesy of Madam Tan