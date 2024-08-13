1 in 5 S'poreans find hawker centre unacceptable for 1st date: Bumble survey

Would it be acceptable to have your first date at a hawker centre?

Well, according to a June 2024 survey commissioned by Bumble, 21 per cent of Singaporeans don't think so.

The study showed that food and venue choices are important to build meaningful connections, but Singaporeans are placing more importance on being intentional with their food venue choice for a first date.

The survey was conducted between Jun. 5 to Jun. 12, 2024.

Those surveyed were a sample of 1,000 Singaporeans aged between 18 to 43 years.

Gen Zs the most opposed to the idea

The study found that on average, 89 per cent of Singaporeans were willing to go on dates at hawker centres.

However, 21 per cent of the respondents felt it wasn't acceptable for a first date.

This was more clearly expressed among Gen Zs (23 per cent) as compared to younger millennials aged 27 to 34 (20 per cent) and older millennials (18 per cent).

Some may not consider it a "date"

So would you expect to see many dates happening at your local kopitiam?

Not really, according to the study.

Despite its acceptability, only about 30 per cent of Singaporeans said they'd gone on a date at a hawker centre before.

An even lower number (16 per cent) said they went on a first date there with a potential partner.

The top reasons for not doing so involved the ambience of such a venue, including being too hot, noisy, crowded, as well as making the date seem unimportant.

The study also suggested that this lower-than-expected number could be because the couple view eating at hawker centres as an act of convenience, and not a deliberate "date".

But would suggesting it affect your chances?

Well, yes and no.

Some 66 per cent of respondents indicated that their perception of a potential partner would not be affected if the person suggested a first date at a hawker centre.

Among those who felt differently, a higher proportion of women (24 per cent) said they would see their date in a more negative light compared to men (9 per cent).

Conversely, men (25 per cent) were 2.5 times more likely than women (10 per cent) to view their date more favourably if they suggested the hawker date.

This could be down to gender expectations, with men valuing practicality, affordability and tangible value, the study noted.

On the other hand, it showed that women value effort put into dates, including factors like ambience and impression.

Other tips to improve your chances

A tip shared by Bumble to improve one's chances is to avoid dishes that may not be so date-friendly.

Respondents shared their top three considerations were dishes that cause bad breath (45 per cent), make one sweat (37 per cent) or require one to eat with hands (35 per cent).

Another tip is to order multiple dishes for sharing on dates, which was preferred by 39 per cent of respondents.

This is likely because it is more intimate, offers choices and opportunities for conversation, Bumble noted.

So now you know.

Top image from Google Maps