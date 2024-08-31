Back

Halal buffet with Taiwanese street food & free-flow bubble tea at Bugis till Oct. 31, 2024

Yum.

Charlize Kon | August 31, 2024, 04:18 PM

Events

Ginger at Parkroyal on Beach Road is hosting a Taiwanese buffet from Sep. 1 to Oct. 31, 2024.

This dinner-only buffet will showcase over 50 Taiwanese street food classics, including traditional dishes and popular street food favourites.

As such, they've aptly named the buffet spread "Flavours of Taiwan: A Night Market Feast".

The dinner buffet is available from 6pm to 10pm, with the last entry at 9:30pm.

The restaurant features a botanical-themed interior and has seating for 190 pax.

parkroyal interior Photo by Charlize Kon.

Here's what we tried:

Bubble tea

Unlimited Taiwan tea-based drinks topped with chewy tapioca pearls, freshly prepared on-site.

Bubble tea Photo by Charlize Kon.

XXL Crispy Chicken Cutlet, Flamed Charred Marbling Beef, Crispy Salted Squid

The whole boneless chicken cutlet is fried to a golden crisp and seasoned with Taiwanese flavors.

The charred beef is tender with a smoky taste, while the salted squid remains crispy even after some time.

‘ Bigger - Than - Face’ XXL Crispy Chicken Cutlet, Flamed Charred Marbling Beef, Crispy Salted Squid Photo by Charlize Kon.

Black Angus Beef Noodles

A rich, flavourful broth paired with pickled vegetables and thick-cut noodles.

Black Angus Beef Noodles Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Fried Oyster Mee Sua

The dish features a strong garlic flavour balanced with vinegar, with mee sua and fried oysters.

It is cooked in a bonito flavoured, egg-thickened broth.

Fried Oyster Mee Sua Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Braised Lobster with Bitter Gourd

Braised Lobster with Bitter Gourd Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Sesame Oil Crab Stew

This dish has a flavour similar to hor fun, with a generous amount of crab meat and a thick gravy with mushrooms.

Sesame Oil Crab Stew Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Lu Rou Fan with Minced Beef

The classic Taiwanese dish, but made halal.

Minced beef served over rice, topped with soy sauce, accompanied by a braised egg and pickles.

Lu Rou Fan with Minced Beef, Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Crispy Duck with Spices

Crispy skin with a light coating of Taiwanese spices.

Crispy Duck with Spices Photo from Fasiha Nazren.

Clam Soup

Peppery soup with a tangy kick from green chilli, featuring clams and chunks of chicken.

Clam Soup Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Brown Sugar Soya Milk Cake, Caramel Mochi Yam Cup

Moist cake with a distinct brown sugar flavour and layers of creamy soy milk custard.

Rich yam paste with a chewy mochi texture, topped with a layer of caramel jelly.

Brown Sugar Soya Milk Cake, Caramel Mochi Yam Cup Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Flavours of Taiwan: A Night Market Feast

Mondays to Thursdays:

  • S$78++ per adult

  • S$39++ per child

Friday to Sunday, public holidays, and eve of public holidays:

  • S$88++ per adult

  • S$44++ per child

The dinner buffet will not be available from Sep. 20 to 22, 2024.

Check out the full menu here.

Ginger

Address: Parkroyal on Beach Road, 7500 Beach Rd, Level 1, Singapore 19959

Operating hours:

Lunch: 12pm to 2:30pm

Dinner: 6pm to 10pm

À La Carte Dining: 12pm to 10pm

This was a media preview at Ginger.

Top photos via Charlize Kon.

