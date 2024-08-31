Halal buffet with Taiwanese street food & free-flow bubble tea at Bugis till Oct. 31, 2024

Ginger at Parkroyal on Beach Road is hosting a Taiwanese buffet from Sep. 1 to Oct. 31, 2024.
This dinner-only buffet will showcase over 50 Taiwanese street food classics, including traditional dishes and popular street food favourites.
As such, they've aptly named the buffet spread "Flavours of Taiwan: A Night Market Feast".
The dinner buffet is available from 6pm to 10pm, with the last entry at 9:30pm.
The restaurant features a botanical-themed interior and has seating for 190 pax.
Here's what we tried:
Bubble tea
Unlimited Taiwan tea-based drinks topped with chewy tapioca pearls, freshly prepared on-site.
XXL Crispy Chicken Cutlet, Flamed Charred Marbling Beef, Crispy Salted Squid
The whole boneless chicken cutlet is fried to a golden crisp and seasoned with Taiwanese flavors.
The charred beef is tender with a smoky taste, while the salted squid remains crispy even after some time.
Black Angus Beef Noodles
A rich, flavourful broth paired with pickled vegetables and thick-cut noodles.
Fried Oyster Mee Sua
The dish features a strong garlic flavour balanced with vinegar, with mee sua and fried oysters.
It is cooked in a bonito flavoured, egg-thickened broth.
Braised Lobster with Bitter Gourd
Sesame Oil Crab Stew
This dish has a flavour similar to hor fun, with a generous amount of crab meat and a thick gravy with mushrooms.
Lu Rou Fan with Minced Beef
The classic Taiwanese dish, but made halal.
Minced beef served over rice, topped with soy sauce, accompanied by a braised egg and pickles.
Crispy Duck with Spices
Crispy skin with a light coating of Taiwanese spices.
Clam Soup
Peppery soup with a tangy kick from green chilli, featuring clams and chunks of chicken.
Brown Sugar Soya Milk Cake, Caramel Mochi Yam Cup
Moist cake with a distinct brown sugar flavour and layers of creamy soy milk custard.
Rich yam paste with a chewy mochi texture, topped with a layer of caramel jelly.
Flavours of Taiwan: A Night Market Feast
Mondays to Thursdays:
- S$78++ per adult
- S$39++ per child
Friday to Sunday, public holidays, and eve of public holidays:
- S$88++ per adult
- S$44++ per child
The dinner buffet will not be available from Sep. 20 to 22, 2024.
Check out the full menu here.
Ginger
Address: Parkroyal on Beach Road, 7500 Beach Rd, Level 1, Singapore 19959
Operating hours:
Lunch: 12pm to 2:30pm
Dinner: 6pm to 10pm
À La Carte Dining: 12pm to 10pm
This was a media preview at Ginger.
Top photos via Charlize Kon.
