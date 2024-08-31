Halal buffet with Taiwanese street food & free-flow bubble tea at Bugis till Oct. 31, 2024

[email protected]. Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at

Ginger at Parkroyal on Beach Road is hosting a Taiwanese buffet from Sep. 1 to Oct. 31, 2024.

This dinner-only buffet will showcase over 50 Taiwanese street food classics, including traditional dishes and popular street food favourites.

As such, they've aptly named the buffet spread "Flavours of Taiwan: A Night Market Feast".

The dinner buffet is available from 6pm to 10pm, with the last entry at 9:30pm.

The restaurant features a botanical-themed interior and has seating for 190 pax.

Here's what we tried:

Bubble tea

Unlimited Taiwan tea-based drinks topped with chewy tapioca pearls, freshly prepared on-site.

XXL Crispy Chicken Cutlet, Flamed Charred Marbling Beef, Crispy Salted Squid

The whole boneless chicken cutlet is fried to a golden crisp and seasoned with Taiwanese flavors.

The charred beef is tender with a smoky taste, while the salted squid remains crispy even after some time.

Black Angus Beef Noodles

A rich, flavourful broth paired with pickled vegetables and thick-cut noodles.

Fried Oyster Mee Sua

The dish features a strong garlic flavour balanced with vinegar, with mee sua and fried oysters.

It is cooked in a bonito flavoured, egg-thickened broth.

Braised Lobster with Bitter Gourd

Sesame Oil Crab Stew

This dish has a flavour similar to hor fun, with a generous amount of crab meat and a thick gravy with mushrooms.

Lu Rou Fan with Minced Beef

The classic Taiwanese dish, but made halal.

Minced beef served over rice, topped with soy sauce, accompanied by a braised egg and pickles.

Crispy Duck with Spices

Crispy skin with a light coating of Taiwanese spices.

Clam Soup

Peppery soup with a tangy kick from green chilli, featuring clams and chunks of chicken.

Brown Sugar Soya Milk Cake, Caramel Mochi Yam Cup

Moist cake with a distinct brown sugar flavour and layers of creamy soy milk custard.

Rich yam paste with a chewy mochi texture, topped with a layer of caramel jelly.

Flavours of Taiwan: A Night Market Feast

Mondays to Thursdays:

S$78++ per adult

S$39++ per child

Friday to Sunday, public holidays, and eve of public holidays:

S$88++ per adult

S$44++ per child

The dinner buffet will not be available from Sep. 20 to 22, 2024.

Check out the full menu here.

Ginger

Address: Parkroyal on Beach Road, 7500 Beach Rd, Level 1, Singapore 19959

Operating hours:

Lunch: 12pm to 2:30pm

Dinner: 6pm to 10pm

À La Carte Dining: 12pm to 10pm

This was a media preview at Ginger.

Top photos via Charlize Kon.