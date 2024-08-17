Japan chain Gyukatsu Kyoto Katsugyu to open 1st S'pore outlet at Raffles City in Sep. 2024

If you're craving some meat, then you're in for a treat.

Japanese restaurant chain Gyukatsu Kyoto Katsugyu will be opening its very first Singapore outlet in the basement of Raffles City mall.

Mothership understands that the store will be opening its doors sometime in September 2024.

Juicy meat

Those who've been to Gyukatsu Kyoto Katsugyu in Japan might remember it for its tasty gyukatsu.

Gyukatsu is the beef version of tonkatsu.

Photos on the restaurant's social media show its beef deep fried and medium rare, with customers being able to grill the meat to their desired level of doneness.

With outlets across Japan, such as in Tokyo, Kanagawa, Osaka, Kyoto, and Nara, the brand has made strides in expanding overseas.

It recently opened an outlet in Bangkok's Siam Center.

Singapore is next.

According to an Instagram account named @gyukatsu_kyotokatsugyu_sg, which has been teasing the launch, the place will open on Sep. 7.

Top images via @gyukatsu_kyoto_katsugyu/Instagram