Back

Japan chain Gyukatsu Kyoto Katsugyu to open 1st S'pore outlet at Raffles City in Sep. 2024

Eat some meat.

Julia Yee | August 17, 2024, 04:21 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

If you're craving some meat, then you're in for a treat.

Japanese restaurant chain Gyukatsu Kyoto Katsugyu will be opening its very first Singapore outlet in the basement of Raffles City mall.

Mothership understands that the store will be opening its doors sometime in September 2024.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gyukatsu Kyoto Katsugyu Singapore (@gyukatsu_kyotokatsugyu_sg)

Juicy meat

Those who've been to Gyukatsu Kyoto Katsugyu in Japan might remember it for its tasty gyukatsu.

Gyukatsu is the beef version of tonkatsu.

Image via @gyukatsu_kyoto_katsugyu/Instagram

Photos on the restaurant's social media show its beef deep fried and medium rare, with customers being able to grill the meat to their desired level of doneness.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gyukatsu Kyoto Katsugyu 🥩 (@gyukatsu_kyoto_katsugyu)

With outlets across Japan, such as in Tokyo, Kanagawa, Osaka, Kyoto, and Nara, the brand has made strides in expanding overseas.

It recently opened an outlet in Bangkok's Siam Center.

Singapore is next.

According to an Instagram account named @gyukatsu_kyotokatsugyu_sg, which has been teasing the launch, the place will open on Sep. 7.

Top images via @gyukatsu_kyoto_katsugyu/Instagram

Tampines GreenGem new estate plagued by rats, town council to step up rodent inspections

A resident said some rats can be as big as a cat.

August 17, 2024, 03:47 PM

Hong Kong panda, 19, finally gives birth to twins after series of miscarriages

She did it.

August 17, 2024, 02:53 PM

Korean couple, aged 57 & 62, became fitness influencers in their 50s

It's in the mind.

August 17, 2024, 02:12 PM

China will go through 'a very difficult patch over the next 10 to 20 years': Kishore Mahbubani

The former diplomat also reminisced about his lunches with Lee Kuan Yew.

August 17, 2024, 01:25 PM

41 injured Palestinians flown from Gaza to M'sia for treatment, including 8-month-old baby

A total of 127 Palestinians were flown in, including families of the injured.

August 17, 2024, 01:00 PM

Punggol residents call police on teens who allegedly spat at people from multistorey car park, climbed tree, kicked lift & scared woman

The residents have had enough.

August 17, 2024, 12:00 PM

3 PMAs on fire at Admiralty Link: Man, 41, arrested, lighter & fire starters seized

A suspected case of mischief by fire with intent to cause damage to property.

August 17, 2024, 11:00 AM

Disney says man can’t sue over wife’s death at restaurant as he signed up for Disney+ & agreed to its terms

Apparently you do need to read the fine print.

August 17, 2024, 10:30 AM

MOH suspends MaNaDr Clinic's teleconsultation after finding many MCs issued, over 100,000 sessions ending in 1 minute or less

The shortest session lasted one second, said MOH.

August 17, 2024, 03:33 AM

Girl, 7, dies in Sengkang condo accident: Family friend says parents & domestic worker not to blame

Online comments on the incident singled out the victim's parents and domestic worker.

August 17, 2024, 03:06 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.