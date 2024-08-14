S’pore turns 59, Grab offers free delivery, 1-for-1 & up to 40% discount offers

Singapore turns 59 this year!

August always feels like a special month out of the 12 in a year. National flags are hung out of windows, firework displays light up the night sky and people in the streets tend to wear a lot more red and white.

While some take the opportunity to fly overseas for a short getaway, others prefer to stay and experience the festivities that come around only once a year.

To mark the special occasion, Grab is offering a whole host of promotions, deals, and special offers.

If you’re the kind of person whose ears perk up when they hear “free delivery”, or if you get excited if you spot the words “1-for-1 deal”, then there’s plenty to be excited about for Grab’s National Deal Parade.

Phase 1 until Aug. 13

Phase 1 kicks off on Aug. 1 and lasts until Aug. 13, and right away, GrabFood and GrabMart customers will be able to enjoy a number of great deals.

First of all - free delivery on every order that you make at selected brands.

You heard that right, no delivery fees while the promotion is running, as long as you hit a minimum spending amount.

Every user of the Grab app will get S$5.90 off their orders, or a minimum discount of 20 per cent store-wide at selected brands.

GrabUnlimited subscribers will get an even better deal. They enjoy S$8.90 off for their deals.

Phase 2

But there’s more to come. From Aug. 14 to 25, Phase 2 kicks in.

Here, you’ll find 1-for-1 best seller deals, and other offers worth up to 40 per cent off.

With such savings, you may want to log on and shop more often.

But what exactly can you get? Here’s a look at some of the participating merchants who have teamed up with Grab to bring you these great offers.

1. Annabella Patisserie Macarons

For those of you with a sweet tooth, Annabella Patisserie offers a delectable range of baked goods to tempt even the most disciplined dieter.

From macarons to cupcakes to brownies, treat yourself to a snack.

You can even get a macaron tower, which will take pride of place of any party you throw.

Why not organise one for the national holiday? Enjoy free delivery with a minimum order of S$40.

2. Pizza Hut

But if it’s a party you want to throw, the staple of late-night Singaporean feasting is also joining in on the festivities.

Pizza Hut, the reliable filler of bellies, is offering free delivery with a minimum order of S$45.

Speaking from personal experience, this is an easy number to hit if you like your pizzas large.

For this National Day, Pizza Hut is offering another special 1-for-1 promotion, the National Deal Parade Sale Combo.

If you buy one regular Cheesy 7 Pizza, you get another regular pizza with any topping absolutely free. Usual price S$71.80, now brought down to S$35.90.

Whether you like classic toppings like pepperoni and Hawaiian, or if you want to check out exciting new offers like the Chilli Crab-tastic pizza, the Hut is always here for you.

3. Cheers x Fairprice

But what if you’re not really a fan of ordering food delivery?

Perhaps you’re a master chef, capable of whipping up a marvellous meal in the kitchen all by yourself.

Grab has got your back.

Get all your favourite ingredients, beverages and snacks from NTUC Fairprice and Cheers.

Feel like a nice drink at the end of a long day?

Crack open a can of Tuborg Beer or pour yourself a nice glass of Shiraz Cabernet red from Jacob’s Creek.

You can also get 40 per cent off three Soju drinks, as part of Grab’s special deal.

From a usual price of S$49.80, you can now get it for just S$16.60.

Nothing like a good public holiday as an excuse to catch up with friends over a few drinks.

4. Don Don Donki

If your tastes run a little more adventurous, and you’re a big fan of Japanese food, the super popular Don Don Donki chain is also teaming up with Grab.

“Grab” a taste of Japan with a salmon mentaiyaki bowl, or perhaps grilled yakitori sticks.

Even if some of your friends have headed overseas for National Day, you don’t have to feel left out.

Don Don Donki is also offering 40 per cent off its eight-piece takoyaki ball snack, now just S$4.14 from the usual price of S$6.90.

5. Wine Connection

Of course, not all parties need to have alcohol for guests to have a great time.

But for those who appreciate a good drink, consider stocking your cellars with the finest whites and reds from Wine Connection.

Whether you’re looking for a smooth chardonnay to go with a nice seafood meal, or a hearty pinot noir to pair with a steak, you can surely find it at Wine Connection.

Top up your glass and toast to another great year ahead with free delivery (min. spend S$85).

Make sure this National Day will be one to remember, and give your wallet a break, with the fantastic deals Grab has on offer.

This is a sponsored article brought to you by Grab.

Top photos courtesy of Grab.

Top image by Grab