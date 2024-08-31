Back

Fire at Golden Mile Tower, sounds of explosions heard by witnesses

Footage has shown vehicles on the roof parking area to be on fire.

Tan Min-Wei | August 31, 2024, 02:18 PM

A fire has broken out on Golden Mile Tower's roof parking area, with a number of vehicles catching fire.

The fire appeared to start before 1pm on Aug. 31, with video shared to Mothership by a reader showing a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) fire engine racing down Nicoll Highway towards Golden Mile Tower.

Image courtesy of Mothership reader

Video shared on social media show vehicles on fire on the roof of Golden Mile Tower's parking complex.

The video also had sounds of explosions while SCDF personnel tackled the blaze.

 

Image courtesy of Mothership reader

Nearby witnesses have said that the SCDF responded quickly and that the fire looks to be under control as of 1:50pm.

45 people evacuated

At 2.30 pm, the SCDF posted an update on social media about the incident.

They confirmed that they were alerted to a fire at the top of the multistory carpark at around 12:50pm.

The fire involved several cars, and the SCDF used two water jets to extinguish the fire.

The SCDF's preliminary findings stated that the cars were not electric vehicles. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

45 people were evacuated from the premises by SCDF and the police, and three were assessed for smoke inhalation. They declined to be sent to hospital.

Top photos via Mothership reader and Matthias Ang

