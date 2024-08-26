Girl gets foot stuck in between bicycle rear wheel & frame in Toa Payoh, public, SCDF & police help her

A little girl was riding pillion on a bicycle when she got her foot stuck between its rear wheel and frame.

The incident occurred at around 3pm on Aug. 21 in the vicinity of ​​Block 79A Toa Payoh Central, according to Shin Min Daily News.

The child was riding on the bicycle with a foreign domestic worker, who had apparently picked the girl up after school.

A passerby who saw the incident shared it on Xiaohongshu.

Public assisted to free the girl's foot

According to the social media post, the girl's left foot was seen stuck and she was crying in pain.

The girl's age was not disclosed but she was wearing a kindergarten school uniform and looked to be about four or five years old, according to the eyewitness.

Seven to eight members of the public were seen helping the girl.

One of them even tried to loosen the rear wheel using a tool, in an attempt to free the girl's foot.

Police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) personnel arrived at the scene shortly after.

SCDF response

SCDF said they received a call for assistance at 2:50pm.

They said they used rescue equipment to release the girl's foot.

The child was sent to KK Women's and Children's Hospital (KKH).

Top photos via Shin Min Daily News via Xiaohongshu