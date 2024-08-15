Back

Girl, 7, dies in van accident at Sengkang condominium car park, driver, 67, arrested

She was waiting for her school bus, her brother said.

Daniel Seow | August 15, 2024, 04:37 PM

Events

A seven-year-old girl was waiting for her school bus in the car park of a Sengkang condominium on the morning of Aug. 15 when she was knocked down by a van.

She later died from her injuries in hospital.

Shin Min Daily News reported that the accident took place at The Topiary, an executive condominium (EC), which is in the Seletar and Yio Chu Kang district.

Police confirmed with Mothership that they were alerted to the accident at around 6:20am.

Waiting for school bus

A Shin Min reporter observed that about four to five police cars were parked at the scene following the accident.

Police were also checking a white school bus and speaking to the girl's family.

The girl's brother told Shin Min that his sister was standing in a parking lot to wait for the school bus when the accident happened.

He said that at the time in the morning, many school buses would drive into the car park to pick up students.

He said that he heard the driver had not seen her in the rearview mirror and reversed into her.

The girl's brother added that the vehicle that knocked her down was not her school bus.

Van driver, 67, arrested

Police told Mothership that at about 6:20am on Aug. 15, they were alerted to an accident involving a van and a pedestrian along 23 Fernvale Lane.

SCDF confirmed that they conveyed one person to Sengkang General Hospital.

Police said that the seven-year-old girl involved was sent unconscious to the hospital, where she subsequently passed away.

A 67-year-old male van driver was arrested for careless driving causing death.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top image from Shin Min Daily News

