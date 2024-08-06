Back

S'pore couple announces baby’s gender with wrestling match, it's a boy

A hard-hitting match with a happy outcome.

Amber Tay | August 06, 2024, 06:35 PM

A Singaporean couple decided to use an unconventional method to reveal their baby's gender, by hiring two wrestlers to battle it out in the squared circle.

The video was posted on Grapplemax Pro Wrestling Studio's Tiktok and Instagram on Aug. 4, which happens to be the same day another couple did their gender reveal with a lion dance.

What happened

The video showed two wrestlers, one wearing a blue outfit and another wearing pink, grappling in the boxing ring as spectators cheered.

Gif via @grapplemax/TikTok.

The pink wrestler appeared to struggle in the match, where he was thrown and spun in the air by the blue wrestler.

But the former quickly makes a comeback, using his body weight to throw the blue wrestler off him.

Gif via @grapplemax/TikTok.

Pink also sneaked in a few more moves throughout the match.

Gif via hueshonhue/Reddit.

A fight for the reveal

A user who claimed to be a friend of the couple also posted a video of the event on Reddit.

They said the reveal of the baby's gender was determined by the wrestler who won the match.

The blue wrestler can be seen wearing blue shorts and a baseball cap, while the pink one wore a pink shirt and a ribbon in his hair.

Photo via hueshonhue/Reddit.

Photo via hueshonhue/Reddit.

The user added that the mother knew the baby's gender, while the father did not.

The video ends with the baby's gender revealed as a boy.

Gif via hueshonhue/Reddit.

Many commenters gushed on Reddit and Instagram about how creative the gender reveal was, saying it looked fun and wholesome.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Grapplemax Pro Wrestling Singapore (@grapplemax)

Top image via @grapplemax/TikTok and hueshonhue/Reddit.

