S'pore influencer does baby's gender reveal using lion dance

Unveiling your future child's gender with the likes of balloons, mystery boxes or puzzle games?

One Singaporean content creator chose a grander method for her baby's gender reveal, in the form of a lion dance on Aug. 4.

And spoiler alert, it's a boy.

The video by user "graceglazee" has since gone viral, with over 1.6 million views as of Aug. 5.

The video

The video showed the user, who goes by Grace, and her partner standing beside a set of alternating blue-and-pink curtains.

This was in the courtyard of the Riverhouse restaurant in Clarke Quay.

Presiding over the occasion were a "lion couple" in blue and pink costumes.

The traditional drum sounds were sped up to create a drum roll as the big reveal approached.

When the small blue lion popped out out through the curtains, blue confetti was shot into the air to celebrate the reveal of their baby boy.

The "baby" lion also stuck around for photos afterwards.

Many commenters gushed about the creativity and effort put into the gender reveal, as well as how cute it looked.

One said it looked as if the lion couple was showing off their new lion cub.

A YouTube video about the event showed that there was a dim sum-themed party for the guests beforehand.

And yes, there was also a typical lion dance performance before the big reveal.

Other gender reveals in Singapore

Top image from graceglazee / TikTok