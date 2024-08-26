Japanese singer Fujii Kaze to perform at S'pore Indoor Stadium in Oct. 2024

If you were on TikTok circa 2022, you might've heard this heartfelt chorus pop up on your For You Page once or 50 times:

The man behind the music is Japanese artiste Fujii Kaze.

And he's coming to Singapore.

Asia tour

Kaze, a singer-songwriter best known for his viral song, "Shinunoga E-Wa", announced his Asia tour on Aug. 25.

Singapore will be the first stop of his tour, before he moves off to Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Taipei, Jakarta, Hong Kong, and Manila.

As of now, the tour concludes on Dec. 14 in Seoul.

He will perform in Singapore for one day only at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Oct. 26, 2024.

Ticketing

There will be two limited-access pre-sales before sales open to the general public.

The first pre-sale, exclusive to Mastercard cardholders, will take place on Sep. 4 from 10am.

The second pre-sale, for Live Nation members, will open on Sep. 9 at 12pm.

Finally, public sales will open from Sep. 10 at 12pm via Ticketmaster.

There'll also be preferred ticket access for World and World Elite Mastercard cardholders in Singapore on Sep. 10 at 12pm. More information here.

