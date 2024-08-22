Spicy crawfish & hairy crabs at new Hubei-style restaurant in Jalan Besar

Craving some fresh shellfish? You're in luck.

Xia Mi Hao Liao is a Hubei seafood restaurant that specialises in live crawfish and hairy crab.

These fresh seafood items are flown in weekly from China.

Located in Jalan Besar, the two-storey restaurant has a seating capacity of 86 pax.

Here’s what we tried:

Signature 10 Spiced Combo (S$125++)

Mala lovers, this one's for you.

This dish is spicy and numbing and yet, not too oily.

If we were to compare this to mala, the spicy crawfish and hairy crab are comparable to zhong la (medium spice).

Steamed Crawfish (from S$48++)

Steamed Hairy Crabs (Seasonal price)

Because it's a steamed dish, the natural sweetness of the seafood stood out.

These dishes are ideal for those who prefer lighter flavours.

Bi Feng Tang Combo (S$125++)

Generously packed with stir-fried breadcrumbs, minced garlic, and a blend of spices.

Pro-tip: Don't order this if you're on a date because it's pretty garlicky.

Lotus Root Fries (S$16++)

Not your regular fries, these unique fries passed the crunch test.

Picked Cucumber (S$12++)

Crisp and tangy with a nice crunch.

Be warned though, the spice from the chilli kicks in a little bit later.

Opening Promotion

From now till Sept. 30, Xia Mi Hao Liao is offering an unlimited 50 per centoff on Salt & Pepper or Spicy Crawfish Tails (U.P. $32).

This offer is valid with a minimum order of one large portion of live crawfish and is available for dine-in only.

Xia Mi Hao Liao

Address: 20 Upper Weld Rd, S207377

Opening hours: Weekdays, 5pm to 1am, Weekends, 11:30am to 1am

This was a media preview at Xia Mi Hao Liao.

Top images via Charlize Kon.