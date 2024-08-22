Back

Spicy crawfish & hairy crabs at new Hubei-style restaurant in Jalan Besar

Get cracking.

Charlize Kon | August 22, 2024, 11:26 AM

Events

Craving some fresh shellfish? You're in luck.

Xia Mi Hao Liao is a Hubei seafood restaurant that specialises in live crawfish and hairy crab.

These fresh seafood items are flown in weekly from China.

storefront of xia mi hao liao Photo courtesy of Xia Mi Hao Liao.

Located in Jalan Besar, the two-storey restaurant has a seating capacity of 86 pax.

interior of xia mi hao liao Photo courtesy of Xia Mi Hao Liao.

Here’s what we tried:

Signature 10 Spiced Combo (S$125++)

Mala lovers, this one's for you.

This dish is spicy and numbing and yet, not too oily.

If we were to compare this to mala, the spicy crawfish and hairy crab are comparable to zhong la (medium spice).

Signature 10 Spiced Combo Photo by Charlize Kon.

Steamed Crawfish (from S$48++)

Steamed Crawfish Dish Photo by Livia Soh.

Steamed Hairy Crabs (Seasonal price)

Steamed Hairy Crabs Photo by Livia Soh.

Because it's a steamed dish, the natural sweetness of the seafood stood out.

These dishes are ideal for those who prefer lighter flavours.

Bi Feng Tang Combo (S$125++)

Generously packed with stir-fried breadcrumbs, minced garlic, and a blend of spices.

Pro-tip: Don't order this if you're on a date because it's pretty garlicky.

Bi Feng Tang Combo Photo by Charlize Kon.

Lotus Root Fries (S$16++)

Not your regular fries, these unique fries passed the crunch test.

Lotus Root Fries Photo by Charlize Kon.

Picked Cucumber (S$12++)

Crisp and tangy with a nice crunch.

Be warned though, the spice from the chilli kicks in a little bit later.

Pickled Cucumber Photo by Charlize Kon.

Opening Promotion 

From now till Sept. 30, Xia Mi Hao Liao is offering an unlimited 50 per centoff on Salt & Pepper or Spicy Crawfish Tails (U.P. $32).

This offer is valid with a minimum order of one large portion of live crawfish and is available for dine-in only.

Xia Mi Hao Liao Opening Promotion Photo courtesy of Xia Mi Hao Liao.

@mothership.nova Xia Mi Hao Liao 📍: 20 Upper Weld Rd, S207377 ⏰: Weekdays, 5pm to 1am Weekends, 11:30am to 1am 🍴: Signature 10 Spiced Combo S$125 Steamed Crawfish S$48 to S$90 Steamed Hairy Crab seasonal price Bi Feng Tang Combo S$125 Lotus Root Fries S$16 Pickled Cucumber S$12 Prices exclude GST & service charge #tiktoksg #foodfestontiktok #SGFoodie #wheretoeat #crawfish #hairycrab #seafood #crab #jalanbesar #sgnews #whattowatch #foodtok ♬ I Like It - Stray Kids

Xia Mi Hao Liao

Address: 20 Upper Weld Rd, S207377

Opening hours: Weekdays, 5pm to 1am, Weekends, 11:30am to 1am

This was a media preview at Xia Mi Hao Liao.

Top images via Charlize Kon.

S'pore photographer captures cool shot of owl eating frog during supermoon

Stunning.

August 22, 2024, 11:22 AM

Tour buses entering NUS will need to register by Jan. 2025

Tech-based visitor access system will also be implemented to control crowds.

August 22, 2024, 11:13 AM

Man chases & drags woman, 36, by hair at Kovan condo entrance in broad daylight

The man was also seen ripping a phone from the woman's hand before throwing it on the ground.

August 22, 2024, 10:59 AM

Donald Trump campaign uses Beyoncé's 'Freedom' song without permission, gets cease-&-desist from artiste

Not everybody has the freedom to use the song.

August 22, 2024, 10:55 AM

Elon Musk tweets clip of Lee Hsien Loong's take on 'wokeness', captions it 'Wisdom'

Not the first time SM Lee has been praised for his take on woke culture.

August 22, 2024, 08:44 AM

Bear opens front door of hotel in China to look for food at front desk where owner sleeps

No one was injured by the bear, said the hotel owner.

August 22, 2024, 02:59 AM

Ex-NTU researcher, 34, fined for stalking PhD student by sending 116 emails in 7 weeks

She did so even though the victim had already obtained a protection order against her.

August 22, 2024, 01:38 AM

2 taken to hospital after fire in River Valley apartment, unattended cooking the likely cause

Smoke from the fire triggered a fire alarm in the opposite building.

August 21, 2024, 11:55 PM

Man, 40, to be charged over death of man, 67, after Geylang fight

If found guilty, he may be sentenced to a maximum of 10 years' jail and a fine or caning.

August 21, 2024, 09:47 PM

Upcoming Islamic college is 'major milestone' for religious education in S'pore: Mufti

He also thanked Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and the Singapore government for their support.

August 21, 2024, 08:45 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.