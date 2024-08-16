Complimentary Bacha Coffee at Takashimaya pop-up till Aug. 31, 2024

Moroccan coffee brand Bacha Coffee is giving away complimentary coffee till Aug. 31, 2024.

Coffee lovers can redeem a cup of takeaway coffee from Bacha's Takashimaya pop-up in Ngee Ann City Atrium Level 1.

To get a cup of coffee, one has to sign up to become a Bacha Coffee member to receive the Takeaway Coffee Voucher at the pop-up.

Members can then collect the coffee at the Bacha Coffee Boutique and Takeaway at Takashimaya B2.

Every coffee comes with a pot of vanilla Chantilly cream and a raw sugar stick.

The offer is limited to the first 20 customers per day.

Bacha pop-up

The pop-up at Ngee Ann City features a larger-than-life signature Bacha Coffee Canister and Seville Orange Coffee Signature Nomad Gift Boxes.

More exclusive offers are also available at the pop-up.

Top image from Livia Soh and Bacha Coffee.