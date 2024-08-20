Fort Canning bunker to host WW2-themed horror adventure from Sep.-Nov. 2024

Singapore, 1942.

The Japanese forces are on the move, the British army is outmaneuvered, and all hope seems lost... until a demon lord and his forces of evil accidentally get summoned in last-ditch attempt to win the war.

Obviously, this isn't historical. Rather, it's the gripping plot of an upcoming immersive horror adventure at Fort Canning, titled, "Underground: The Summoning".

Situated in Battlebox, Singapore's only operational World War II bunker, the underground experience will see small groups of eight to nine people being guided through interactive segments, live performances with special effects.

Touted as "12,000 sqft of ultimate terror", which is "20 feet below" ground, the experience is publicised as an "immersive theatrical horror" event.

It will run from Sep. 25 to Nov. 3, 2024.

For those wondering if the bunker is air-conditioned, yes, it is.

According to the frequently asked questions section, the experience may involve some incidental contact due to the interactive nature of the experience, but the live actors will not touch participants.

The event is not suitable for children below 13 years of age.

And due to the original condition of the bunker, wheelchair access is not available.

More information here.

Ticketing

Tickets start from S$63.

A 15 per cent early bird discount is available from now till Sep. 1, 2024.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Dates: Select nights from Sep. 25 to Nov. 3

Times: Multiple sessions from 6:30pm

Location: Battlebox at Fort Canning, 2 Cox Terrace, Singapore 179622

Top image via Underground and Battlebox