foodpanda giving all 53,000 households in Yew Tee unlimited free deliveries for 1 month

Changing perceptions of Yew Tee one delivery at a time.

Belmont Lay | August 12, 2024, 04:20 PM

Food and grocery delivery platform foodpanda is giving all 53,000 households in Yew Tee unlimited free deliveries with a complimentary one-month pandapro subscription.

Yew Tee is the first neighbourhood in Singapore to enjoy this offer.

All Yew Tee dwellers will receive a unique pandapro subscription code delivered to their front doors or letterboxes, which allows them to unlock unlimited free deliveries and surprise deals across food and groceries.

Residents can look forward to a bevy of food and grocery deals throughout August with pandapro, including unlimited S$3 off delivery fees across all restaurants, unlimited free delivery on selected restaurants, additional 10 per cent off all pick-up orders, and monthly surprise perks on restaurants, pandamart, foodpanda shops and pandago.

“Singaporeans might have strong opinions about food and their neighbourhoods, but there’s one thing we can all agree on: Yew Tee could use a little more excitement,” elaborated Darryl Chua, marketing director of foodpanda Singapore.

This was after online opinion surfaced the sentiment that Yew Tee is a neighbourhood with “nothing to do”, although foodpanda did not cite a specific survey, and referred to "online sentiment" alone.

This surprise by foodpanda is intended to challenge perceptions by showcasing the area’s vibrant abundance of local eateries and hidden restaurant gems.

Non-Yew Tee dwellers, take note

Non-Yew Tee dwellers may nominate their neighbourhood to win complimentary pandapro subscriptions in a nationwide giveaway running from Aug. 12 to 31.

Residents from other parts of Singapore also stand to win a month of unlimited free deliveries and surprise perks on restaurants, groceries and more for their entire block.

If you are vying for Tampines to come out tops, for example, simply comment “pandapro for Tampines” on foodpanda’s pinned Instagram video.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by foodpandasg (@foodpandasg)

The most liked comment on the post will win free one-month pandapro subscriptions for their entire block.

The individual who posted the winning comment will receive an exclusive Pau-Pau Mahjong set, a Nintendo Switch OLED console and a Sennheiser Ambeo Mini Soundbar.

The giveaway ends on Aug. 31 and the winner will be contacted shortly after.

Top photos via foodpanda

