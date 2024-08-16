Back

M'sia to fine men who trespass in women-only train carriages

"We are drafting a form of fine that we can impose," said Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

Keyla Supharta | August 16, 2024, 06:09 PM

The Malaysian government is drafting legislation to impose fines on men who trespass on train carriages reserved for female passengers.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said commuter service providers Keretapi Tanah Melayu Bhd (KTMB) and Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) were asked to step up monitoring of women-only coaches, Malaysian media New Straits Times and Free Malaysia Today reported.

Loke said that the auxiliary police will be stationed more frequently to make sure that men do not board the carriages reserved for female passengers.

"We are drafting a form of fine that we can impose," Loke said during a press conference on Aug. 14, 2024.

Respect the specially prepared female-only carriage

He added that currently there are no rules where men who entered the women's coaches can be fined.

Loke stressed that men should respect the specially prepared female-only coaches to ensure the safety, comfort, and confidence of female commuters.

Just last month, a video went viral on social media showing a man scolding a woman after telling him off for being in a female-only carriage.

Male passengers often entered women-only coaches without permission, with some reported cases of molestation and disputes between men and women travellers.

