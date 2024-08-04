Fans love Hong Kong Paris Olympics sprinter Felix Diu's surname

Although Hong Kong sprinter Felix Diu failed to progress beyond preliminary rounds during the 2024 Paris Olympics, netizens overlooked his performance and instead focused on his surname.

During preliminary rounds for the men's 100m race, Diu, 24, finished fourth in his heat, and came in just 0.02 short of the 10.6s needed to progress to the next record.

After the race, he shared his disappointment regarding his performance, and told RTHK that he had been dealing with a leg injury which affected his training.

However, his Olympic journey was overshadowed by his surname, which is a homonym to a Cantonese vulgarity.

Diu is a profanity in Cantonese, and literally means f**k.

Hong kongs only track athlete at the olympics felix diu has the greatest name ever pic.twitter.com/zs3kXM191g — b_aisingioro (@b_aisingioro) August 3, 2024

Some where even in disbelief that "Diu" was even his real name.

