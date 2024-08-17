Back

Woman pays S$9.30 for cai png at Bukit Batok Koufu food court, asks, 'Is it normal?'

Probably not.

Julia Yee | August 17, 2024, 04:44 PM

Cai png, or cai fan, or economy rice, has been powering Singapore's economy as it offers the population a wide variety — hence its name.

Moreover, it is a staple in hawker centres and food courts, often with just slight variations in prices.

Which is why when the cost of cai png doubles suddenly, people start to raise questions.

One such person was a woman, Diana Lim, who was handed a bill of S$9.30 for cai png she bought at a food court located in Le Quest Mall at Bukit Batok.

Her next step was to post a picture of her meal on the "Complaint Singapore" Facebook page:

Image via Diana Lim/Facebook

"Pathetic" pork belly slices

Her receipt showed that Lim had ordered fish (S$3.50), steamed fish (S$3), two vegetable dishes (S$1.10 each), and rice (S$0.60).

According to Lim, the "fish" dishes on the receipt actually referred to two meat dishes instead, pork belly and pork ribs.

She expressed disdain over the "pathetic few thin slices" of pork belly.

Image via Diana Lim/Facebook

The pork ribs looked like this:

Image via Diana Lim/Facebook

"Is it normal at all other cai png stores or is this stall just plain exorbitant?" she wrote.

Staff used wrong POS key

Responding to media queries, a customer service representative from Koufu confirmed that the incident happened at Le Quest Mall's Koufu food court.

The spokesperson said the stall owner had apologised to Lim in a comment under her Facebook post, which is currently under review.

Investigations found that a staff had used the wrong point of sales (POS) key during the payment.

The staff will be retrained to use the correct one.

The representative added that management will carry out audit checks to ensure that pricing on the POS is accurate, so as to prevent such incidents from reoccurring.

Mothership has asked Koufu for more comment and will update this article when we receive new information.

Top images via Diana Lim/Facebook

