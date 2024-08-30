Credit card details of Esso discount programme customers could be exposed due to ransomware attack

Motorists who are part of the Esso Corporate Fleet Discount Programme might want to check their credit card statements.

This is so as their credit card details could potentially have been exposed following a ransomware attack on Singapore firm Abecha, which runs the Esso Corporate Fleet Discount Programme.

The Esso Corporate Fleet Discount Programme has had more than 18,000 customers since it was launched in 2003 and is offered to corporate employees, according to The Straits Times.

The firm declined to disclose the number of customers affected.

An Abecha spokesman told ST: “There is no evidence that any data has been exfiltrated or extracted by the unauthorised party resulting from the incident."

Abecha said in an Aug. 28 email to customers that it discovered the attack on its servers and customer database on Aug. 13.

Customers’ credit card numbers and expiry dates could not be accessed as a result.

However, the email stated that none of the other personal data, such as "names, addresses or any other contact details" was affected, as far as the firm is aware.

Customers are advised to report any suspicious transactions or unusual activity.

Abecha said it acted swiftly to shut down the affected servers and engaged professional data protection and cyber-security experts to investigate the incident and advise on the security measures to undertake, ST reported.

It has also made a police report and notified the Personal Data Protection Commission Singapore.

