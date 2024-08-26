Former England football team manager Sven-Goran Eriksson dies at 76

Former England football club manager Sven-Goran Eriksson has died at age 76.

According to a statement by his children, he passed away in his home on the morning of Aug. 24.

He had been battling pancreatic cancer since his diagnosis in January 2024.

"He has for a long time fought bravely with his illness"

Eriksson announced his diagnosis on Jan. 11, 2024 and said he was "not in any major pain".

In the statement, Eriksson's children, Lina and Johan, said he had "fought bravely" with his illness for a long time.

They expressed their condolences to his father Sven, his girlfriend Yaniseth and her son Alcides, his brother Lasse and wife Jumnong, and his good friends and acquaintances in Sweden and globally.

They added that Eriksson had received an "amazing response" from friends and fans around Europe following the announcement of his illness in January 2024, and that he was also invited to several football teams in England, Italy, Portugal and Sweden.

"He expressed his appreciation and joy and stated that such beautiful words are usually only uttered when someone has died," Lina and Johan wrote.

They added that he said that he had "the best job in the world" and was "happy every day for long periods".

Lina and Johan thanked everyone for the "positive memories" and support during his illness.

"We hope that you will remember Svennis as the good and positive person he always was both in public and at home with us."

Played football and managed other clubs

Erikkson, who was also a Swedish football player, retired from the sport at age 27.

He had won major titles in Sweden, Portugal and Italy before becoming the first foreign manager of England in 2001, reported Reuters.

He had managed a batch of celebrated football players, such as David Beckham, Paul Scholes, Frank Lampard, Wayne Rooney and Steven Gerrard.

Under Eriksson's management, England entered the 2002 World Cup but lost to Brazil in the quarter-finals.

The club managed to compete in the 2004 European Championship and the 2006 World Cup but left both tournaments in the quarter-finals after being beaten by Portugal in penalty shootouts.

The Swede managed 12 clubs in total including Manchester City, Leicester, Roma and Lazio, winning 18 trophies.

