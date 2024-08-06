'Harry Potter' star Emma Watson in S'pore for law & technology conference on Sep. 12

British actress Emma Watson will be in Singapore on Sep. 12 to attend TechLaw Fest at Marina Bay Sands.

The conference, spread across two days from Sep. 11 to 12, brings together local and international professionals to discuss various contemporary issues related to law and technology.

It will be held at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre.

Watson, who starred as Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter movies, will be speaking on the second day from 9:30am to 10:15am.

She will be covering a topic on diversity, inclusion and the future along with her father, Chris Watson, who is also a speaker on Sep. 11.

Singapore Minister for Culture, Community and Youth & Second Minister for Law, Edwin Tong, will be speaking at a panel discussion on Sep. 11, joined by Justice Aedit Abdullah from the Supreme Court and Microsoft Asia's Regional Vice President for Corporate External and Legal Affairs, Mike Yeh.

Other notable speakers include Singaporean singer-songwriter Inch Chua, and several professors from international universities such as University of Melbourne.

Those interested to attend can register for passes at the conference website.

Prices start from S$300 for a one-day pass, with group discounts and complimentary passes for students available.

Top photos via Emma Watson/Facebook