Back

Elon Musk tweets clip of Lee Hsien Loong's take on 'wokeness', captions it 'Wisdom'

Not the first time SM Lee has been praised for his take on woke culture.

Belmont Lay | August 22, 2024, 08:44 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Elon Musk took to X to tweet a minute-long clip of then-prime minister Lee Hsien Loong's take on the movement called "Wokeness" in the west.

The clip of Lee, who is now senior minister, was derived from an exit interview he gave to the media, where he spoke on a wide range of topics before passing the baton of his prime minister role to Lawrence Wong.

SM Lee, 72, stepped down as prime minister in May 2024 after two decades in the role.

Musk, 53, shared the clip with a one-word caption, "Wisdom".

Reactions

In less than 12 hours, the tweet elicited closed to 19.3 million views, according to X's own stat counter, and had been retweeted some 45,000 times, with 204,000 like reactions.

Context of tweet

The Tesla chief executive and billionaire has been a major opponent of the "woke" culture.

He has, in recent years, spoken out against the "woke mind virus", which has been abbreviated as "WMV", as a nod to "WMD", which stands for "Weapons of Mass Destruction".

The first mention of the words "woke mind virus" that could be found in Musk's feed showed up in December 2021, according to Snopes.

He then tweeted in April 2022 that a "woke mind virus" was supposedly why streaming giant Netflix was facing financial woes.

On May 18, 2022, he tweeted that he believed Yale University was "the epicenter of the woke mind virus attempting to destroy civilization".

Musk's outspoken views about the Left and dismissing the embrace of social justice are well-documented.

He went as far as to say that he would make his chatbot, Grok, to be trained not to be woke.

SM Lee's comments praised previously

SM Lee's take on woke culture was previously praised the moment it was aired.

@mothershipsg "It does not make us a more resilient, cohesive society with a strong sense of solidarity. We must be more robust." #singapore #tiktoksg #sgnews ♬ original sound - Mothership

The same clip that Musk shared was lauded on Australian television in May 2024.

The sentiments shared by those who praised it were that it was measured and a reasonable response.

Top photos via Wikipedia & Elon Musk X

Bear opens front door of hotel in China to look for food at front desk where owner sleeps

No one was injured by the bear, said the hotel owner.

August 22, 2024, 02:59 AM

Ex-NTU researcher, 34, fined for stalking PhD student by sending 116 emails in 7 weeks

She did so even though the victim had already obtained a protection order against her.

August 22, 2024, 01:38 AM

2 taken to hospital after fire in River Valley apartment, unattended cooking the likely cause

Smoke from the fire triggered a fire alarm in the opposite building.

August 21, 2024, 11:55 PM

Man, 40, to be charged over death of man, 67, after Geylang fight

If found guilty, he may be sentenced to a maximum of 10 years' jail and a fine or caning.

August 21, 2024, 09:47 PM

Upcoming Islamic college is 'major milestone' for religious education in S'pore: Mufti

He also thanked Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and the Singapore government for their support.

August 21, 2024, 08:45 PM

Kallang's new 18,000-seater indoor arena will host more concerts & sports events

It will have a multi-purpose design to accommodate and strengthen Singapore’s position as an attractive destination for sports, entertainment and lifestyle events.

August 21, 2024, 08:43 PM

S'pore to support retired athletes returning to studies after sports careers: Edwin Tong

He spoke about supporting athletes before and after they achieve their dreams.

August 21, 2024, 08:33 PM

Rabbit rescued from corridor of Bukit Timah condo allegedly after months in poop-filled cage

AVS is investigating the matter.

August 21, 2024, 06:45 PM

US singer Madison Beer visits Queensway Shopping Centre, staff only realise later

Spotted at Queensway Shopping Centre, bag in hand: Madison Beer.

August 21, 2024, 06:19 PM

MHA investigating Bangladeshi man who came to S'pore on Aug. 9 to preach extremist teachings to migrant workers

He was previously arrested in Bangladesh for purported terror links.

August 21, 2024, 06:01 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.