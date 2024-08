Wild elephant flips over parked car in Thailand national park for fun

A wild elephant at Khao Yai National Park in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand flipped over a parked car for fun.

A video of the incident was put up on TikTok on Aug. 12, on the day of the incident.

The exact location was at the Thanarat Zone, a tourist spot with accommodations and camping grounds.

A herd of five elephants was seen emerging from the forest, The Nation reported.

At least a pair of them walked towards a parked sports utility vehicle (SUV) and one of them used its trunk to casually flip the vehicle over twice.

It then nudged the vehicle which had turned turtle.

The clip showed a pickup truck parked next to the SUV being driven away to protect the vehicle from damage.

Subsequent footage revealed that the elephant was a protective mother with a calf.

The calf had walked away when its mother started playing with the SUV.

Top photo via @pinunkoi TikTok