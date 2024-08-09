Back

National Day promo: 30 eggs for S$5.90 at FairPrice till Aug. 11

The usual price per tray was S$6.80.

Winnie Li | August 09, 2024, 01:50 PM

Events

Here's an eggcellent National Day deal for you.

From now till Aug. 11, you can buy a tray of 30 Pasar fresh eggs for S$5.90 at all FairPrice stores on- and offline.

Image via FairPrice Group

The usual price per tray was S$6.80, according to an Aug. 8 media alert issued by the FairPrice Group.

Each customer can purchase up to two trays per transaction, while stocks last.

National Day promo

According to FairPrice, the promotion was launched in celebration of Singapore's 59th birthday.

It is also the Group's "ongoing commitment to keep daily essentials within reach for all in Singapore".

Eggs sold at FairPrice outlets originated from more than 10 countries, including Brunei and Turkey.

The eggs on National Day's discount are imported from Thailand and Malaysia, FairPrice told Lianhe Zaobao.

Image via FairPrice Group

Top images via FairPrice Group & Google Maps

