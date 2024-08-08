7.1 earthquake strikes southern Japan, tsunami warnings issued

An earthquake struck southwestern Japan, 30km southeast of Miyazaki, on Aug. 8 at 3:43pm (Singapore time), the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said.

Tsunami warnings were issued for Kochi, Miyazaki, and other prefectures.

The earthquake magnitude was 7.1, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

Videos showed the aftermath of the earthquake

Videos posted on Quantectum Japan's X showed people in a shopping mall cowering on the ground as clothes, television screens and signboards swayed from the earthquake's tremor.

Glass panels at train stations and ornament displays in a shop were seen shattered.

The USGS website initially reported two earthquakes 55 seconds apart.

The organisation quickly issued a statement that said:

"This event is showing as two events on our website. There is only one event a magnitude 7.1. The M6.9 is a duplicate that we are working to remove from the list."

The Japan Meteorological Agency said the quake was centred off the eastern coast of Japan's southern main island of Kyushu at a depth of about 30km.

It issued a tsunami advisory, predicting waves of up to 1m along the southern coast of Kyushu and the nearby island of Shikoku.

Tokyo is located approximately 1,200km from the earthquake's epicentre.

Quantectum Japan reported no current abnormalities at nuclear power plants, and that the Japanese government is checking for damage and casualties.

JMA said it is investigating if the earthquake may be related to the large-scale earthquake expected in the Nankai Trough.

Top photos via @Quantectum_Jap/X